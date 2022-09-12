Read full article on original website
‘Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ preview gives fans a glimpse at some of the creepiest Spidey visuals to date
A new Spider-Man comic book run is set to arrive in October and it might be the most creepy comic adventure yet for the web-slinger. Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 will arrive in a little over a month, and it will see Peter Parker venture to Los Angeles, as demons turn his dream trip into a nightmare.
‘Ant-Man 3’ placed under the microscope after writer lands ‘Avengers 5’ gig
As recently as a couple of years ago, the thought of the minds behind Rick and Morty staging a peaceful takeover of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have seemed fanciful, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves after Jeff Loveness was tapped to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. The...
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral
The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ stans thrilled their fave is finally being embraced as canon again
If there is an underdog in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, the movie a good portion of people seem to skip when first going through the timeline to the painful frustration of true hardcore MCU stans. The underappreciated Edward Norton-led blockbuster is finally getting...
MCU rumor claims to have uncovered the Multiverse Saga’s mystical MacGuffins
Does each new stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe need a Thanos-level threat to thrive and succeed? Maybe, maybe not, but we’re getting one anyway thanks to Jonathan Majors’ temporal terror Kang the Conqueror, who kicks off his stint as the Multiverse Saga‘s big bad when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives next year.
Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White
Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future
Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory
Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
‘Star Wars’ fans don’t seem all that bothered by ‘Rogue Squadron’ vanishing from the schedule
In a move that we’ve all been expecting for a while, Disney and Lucasfilm officially removed Patty Jenkins’ Star Wars spinoff Rogue Squadron from the release calendar, something that’s been coming for a long time. Initially scheduled to release in December of next year, the intergalactic fighter...
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
‘Fantastic Four’ fanatics deal with D23 disappointment by claiming the reboot is cursed
Before we dive into why claiming a movie we know nothing about can’t justifiably be called cursed, it’s worth pointing out that if the terminology were to be applied to one marquee superhero property above all others, it would probably be Fantastic Four. After all, the original 1994...
Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’
With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain
For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October
Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
‘John Carter’ star reflects on the box office disaster becoming a cult favorite
In an ideal world, Andrew Stanton would have helmed an entire John Carter trilogy, with sequels Princess of Mars and Warlord of Mars arriving in the aftermath of the opening installment to round out an action-packed intergalactic franchise that did one of sci-fi’s most iconic properties cinematic justice. Of...
Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ tops the weakest week for streaming in months
One of our favorite developments to come out of this summer’s entertainment sector is the sheer amount of love that Jamie Foxx has for Day Shift, the J.J. Perry-directed vampire movie that the famed comedian stars in. Despite not finding its footing with critics, that hasn’t stopped Foxx from displaying his passion for the film time and time again, even going as far as revealing that he hopes to turn the film into a franchise.
A universally beloved superhero anime is swooping in to save the day on streaming
Just two weeks remain before My Hero Academia Season 6 begins airing, and, having ended Season 5 with its twenty-fifth episode rounding out the six-month run almost a year ago, it’s not surprising that MHA fans are gearing up for a rewatch during the long hiatus. But fear not, we’re now officially 14 days away from the debut episode of Season 6, which is as yet untitled. Based on the manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, a prodigal superhero born without a Quirk — a unique ability — but who dreams of becoming a superhero.
History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due
Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
