ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus

The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Sensible Disney adults roll their eyes after drunk and disorderly woman’s ejection from EPCOT goes viral

The topic of Disney adults has become divisive in recent years, as the evidence stacks up that full-grown Disney lovers are often a uniquely difficult group. Countless viral stories recount incidents in which Disney adults make public scenes due to a variety of perceived faults or issues, and many denizens of the web have written the entire group off as problematic, entitled, and unpleasant. This is of course not true for every Disney lover who’s surpassed legal voting age, but recent years have seen many people label them, as a whole, as one of the most hated groups on the internet.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU rumor claims to have uncovered the Multiverse Saga’s mystical MacGuffins

Does each new stage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe need a Thanos-level threat to thrive and succeed? Maybe, maybe not, but we’re getting one anyway thanks to Jonathan Majors’ temporal terror Kang the Conqueror, who kicks off his stint as the Multiverse Saga‘s big bad when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives next year.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

Rachel Zegler admits she freaked out over the pressures of playing Snow White

Disney’s first princess is getting an exciting new remake with the upcoming live-action fairytale, Snow White. Rachel Zegler will breathe life into the princess who means so much to the hearts of Disney fans. At the recent D23 Expo, Comicbook.com spoke with Zegler about the process of becoming Snow...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake

These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Kevin Feige
wegotthiscovered.com

Kit Harington speaks out on his potential MCU future

Could it be? Is Jon Snow aka Kit Harington coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The last time saw Harrington was in Eternals in a quick credits scene where he opens a box containing the Ebony Blade. Of course, that would make him The Black Knight (eventually). In an...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A disturbingly dreadful horror remake opens a gateway to streaming glory

Remakes of popular horror movies have been all the rage for the last two decades, but what happens when a project initially announced as a retread of another film gets scrapped and rebuilt from the ground up? Well, in the case of Alexandre Aja’s 2008 terror Mirrors, nothing good.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Marvel Universe#Multiverse#The Avengers#Travel Destinations#Disney World#Smart Hulk
wegotthiscovered.com

Fan thinks they’ve worked out the plot of ‘Captain America: New World Order’

With the announcement of Captain America: New World Order and a stack of casting announcements, Marvel fans are heavily theorizing about what will happen. The fourth Captain America film sees Sam Wilson go on his first outing as the star-spangled man with a plan, but it’s everyone around Wilson that’s got fans talking about the next entry. Casting has seen confirmation of several deep-cut comic book characters such as Sabra seemingly get confirmed, and the return of Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans confident ‘Thunderbolts’ can rehabilitate a half-baked MCU villain

For a team supposed to be comprised largely of villains, there are an awful lot of rehabilitated baddies, fan favorites, and straight-up good guys on the roster for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thunderbolts movie. Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes has been a knight in shining armor for a long time...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans can binge through one of the best found-footage-franchises of all-time in one place this October

Found footage horror fans rejoice because Hulu is treating you for the Halloween season. The first three movies in the V/H/S series will be coming to the streamer on Oct 1. Prior to this, the only place you could find these flicks to stream was on the horror-focused platform Shudder. Of course, not everyone is devoted enough to the genre to shell out for yet another streaming service every month, so the addition of these found footage favorites to Hulu is very welcome.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
wegotthiscovered.com

‘John Carter’ star reflects on the box office disaster becoming a cult favorite

In an ideal world, Andrew Stanton would have helmed an entire John Carter trilogy, with sequels Princess of Mars and Warlord of Mars arriving in the aftermath of the opening installment to round out an action-packed intergalactic franchise that did one of sci-fi’s most iconic properties cinematic justice. Of...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s ‘Day Shift’ tops the weakest week for streaming in months

One of our favorite developments to come out of this summer’s entertainment sector is the sheer amount of love that Jamie Foxx has for Day Shift, the J.J. Perry-directed vampire movie that the famed comedian stars in. Despite not finding its footing with critics, that hasn’t stopped Foxx from displaying his passion for the film time and time again, even going as far as revealing that he hopes to turn the film into a franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A universally beloved superhero anime is swooping in to save the day on streaming

Just two weeks remain before My Hero Academia Season 6 begins airing, and, having ended Season 5 with its twenty-fifth episode rounding out the six-month run almost a year ago, it’s not surprising that MHA fans are gearing up for a rewatch during the long hiatus. But fear not, we’re now officially 14 days away from the debut episode of Season 6, which is as yet untitled. Based on the manga written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia follows Izuku Midoriya, a prodigal superhero born without a Quirk — a unique ability — but who dreams of becoming a superhero.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

History buffs heap praise on a beloved and brutal epic that never got its due

Everyone knows that Ridley Scott’s Gladiator single-handedly revived the historical epic after the blockbuster swords-and-sandals tale went on to score rave reviews and land $460 million at the box office, before ultimately winning five Academy Awards from 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor. Roland Emmerich’s The Patriot faced the misfortune of releasing just eight weeks later, and as a result it ended up being caught in the wake of Russell Crowe’s vengeful Maximus.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy