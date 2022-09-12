ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Anastasia Rave, 33; no service

Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Kernersville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Person
Kristen Hall
WFMY NEWS2

Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University student expresses concern over stolen belongings

The Student Union Board office is located in the Moseley Center. Sophomore Owen Bramanti’s belongings were stolen from the office. After Elon University sophomore Owen Bramanti said his laptop and book bag were stolen from the Student Union Board office in the Moseley Center last week, he’s had a heightened awareness of the potential for similar incidents on Elon’s campus.
ELON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro, Winston-Salem area USPS job fairs this week

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and Winston-Salem to fill openings. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. On Sept. 16, Greensboro's Main Post office will host one fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (201 N. Murrow Blvd). At the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Woman falls into sinkhole in NC parking lot

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a Winston-Salem car dealership.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Police launch new survey to get community feedback

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is launching a new community survey, aiming to get feedback on safety and trust in the department. The new survey called "Blockwise" is a partnership with Zencity, a global technology company that works with hundreds of cities across the country. Greensboro is the first city in North Carolina and the first police department in the south to use this technology. It will appear through advertisements on mobile devices and takes under five minutes to complete. It will also be in English and Spanish, depending on what language the device is set to.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

