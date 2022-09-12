Read full article on original website
Amazon facility proposed for Greensboro canceled
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article incorrectly described the plans for the proposed fulfillment center in Greensboro. Plans for this center were not finalized. We apologize for the error. GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report […]
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Anastasia Rave, 33; no service
Anastasia Mary Catharine Rave, 33, of Greensboro, NC, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. She was an accomplished musician and graduated from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Anastasia will be remembered for her brilliance, artistry and sense of humor. She is...
Low bonds in Greensboro cause frustration
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — There are calls to beef up bonds in Guilford County after heated town halls and a recent string of violent acts from repeat criminals. Some members of law enforcement are concerned offenders are bailing out of jail on a low bond or written promise only to get booked a short […]
Greensboro running group prompted to help women after jogger killed in Tennessee
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A murder investigation from Tennessee has running groups in Greensboro on alert. The Memphis Police Department confirmed Tuesday, Sept. 6 that missing jogger Eliza Fletcher was found dead after being kidnapped. F3 Greensboro, a fitness group that stands for fitness, fellowship, and faith, is working to...
947wls.com
A Guy Made $100,000 Suing Telemarketers and Opened a Bar Called “The Wrong Number”
A guy named Omar Khouri runs a small I.T. company in North Carolina but had a lot of free time on his hands early in the pandemic… So he decided to start answering all the telemarketer calls he got so he could threaten to SUE them!. Like a lot...
‘They knew they were never coming back’: North Carolina Sept. 11 survivor recalls heroism during attacks
“That building shook so violently, the fire stairwell, a concrete bunker, shaking at angles it shouldn’t be shaking, the handrails breaking away from the walls," said one Chatham County man who survived the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greensboro will celebrate National Dance Day with a flash mob at LeBauer Park
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dancers from across the state will come together Saturday to celebrate National Dance Day at LeBauer Park in Greensboro. The event will include performances from professional dancers of all cultures and styles, and a flash mob everyone may participate in. Tabia McKenzie, an instructor with the...
Noise complaint about quinceañera celebration leads to police joining the NC party
“Perspective is everything. Thanks for acknowledging her special day,” one person told the police.
Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
WXII 12
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at Winston-Salem car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University student expresses concern over stolen belongings
The Student Union Board office is located in the Moseley Center. Sophomore Owen Bramanti’s belongings were stolen from the office. After Elon University sophomore Owen Bramanti said his laptop and book bag were stolen from the Student Union Board office in the Moseley Center last week, he’s had a heightened awareness of the potential for similar incidents on Elon’s campus.
WXII 12
Greensboro, Winston-Salem area USPS job fairs this week
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service is hosting job fairs in Greensboro and Winston-Salem to fill openings. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. On Sept. 16, Greensboro's Main Post office will host one fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (201 N. Murrow Blvd). At the...
WRAL
Woman falls into sinkhole in NC parking lot
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a Winston-Salem car dealership.
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
Greensboro Police launch new survey to get community feedback
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is launching a new community survey, aiming to get feedback on safety and trust in the department. The new survey called "Blockwise" is a partnership with Zencity, a global technology company that works with hundreds of cities across the country. Greensboro is the first city in North Carolina and the first police department in the south to use this technology. It will appear through advertisements on mobile devices and takes under five minutes to complete. It will also be in English and Spanish, depending on what language the device is set to.
Why do some of NC’s convicted killers get parole and others don’t?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A killer convicted today in North Carolina would have no hope for parole. So why was parole granted to a Winston-Salem man 30 years into his life sentence for second-degree murder? The answer requires a history lesson. Richard Van Ridgill, who lived on Willow St. in Winston-Salem, was 20 when he […]
wfmynews2.com
Remembering Sandy Bradshaw: Honoring Greensboro flight attendant on 21st anniversary of 9/11
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sunday marked 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that changed our nation forever. Two plans hit the World Trade Center, another hit the Pentagon, and a fourth one crashed in an open field in Pennsylvania. One of the women on board was 38-year-old Sandy Bradshaw...
"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College professor who passed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday. Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton. "My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I...
