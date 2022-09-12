Read full article on original website
Related
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
Some insights for Yankees venturing from Ohio into the South: Greg Evans
JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee -- It is that time when you decide to plan a trip and take the family out of Cleveland and head south for vacation. Traveling down south, down to Dixie, you might as well be traveling to a different country. “Dixie” includes all southern states below the Mason-Dixon line (including Kentucky, Missouri, West Virginia, and Florida) down to the Gulf of Mexico. It ranges as far west as the western border of Arkansas and Louisiana, regardless of what textbooks published by northern publishing houses might say.
Ohio reports 20,552 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio dropped for the second week in a row, from 21,731 last week to 20,552 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Ohio has been over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots close in on $500 million; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have reached nearly $500 million combined for this weekend’s drawings. The Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $256 million, while the Saturday, Sept. 17 Powerball jackpot is an estimated $225 million. The Saturday Classic Lotto...
New Ohio school report cards show student test scores are still recovering from coronavirus crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state of Ohio’s revamped school report cards, released Thursday, show that test scores in subjects such as math and English language arts remain below pre-pandemic levels, though there have been improvements. The Ohio Department of Education’s report cards also concluded that while achievement in...
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various performance categories, there is no overall performance grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve...
See 2022 Ohio school report cards for every district in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every district in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. This change was the result of a law passed by the Ohio...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
See the full Ohio list of National Merit Scholarship semifinalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hundreds of Ohio high school seniors are among the semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Nationally, the list of 16,000 students will compete for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million offered next spring. Students are selected based on their scores in the...
GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds
Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor says Ohio redistricting amendments ineffective to stop gerrymandering: Capitol Letter
Second Act: Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said during her State of the Judiciary address on Thursday that she plans to advocate for redistricting reform after she leaves office at the end of the year due to judicial age limits. Per Andrew Tobias, O’Connor said the reform as written is unenforceable and repeated her view that elected officials who oversee redistricting now should be replaced with a citizen-led commission.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Ohio rally, “big problems” warning: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ahead of his Saturday rally in Youngstown, former president Donald Trump warned there will be “big problems, big problems” in the country if he’s indicted. Will there also be big, big problems if Trump endorsed J.D. Vance isn’t elected to the U.S. Senate and...
When voting for U.S. senator, consider what future you want for Ohio and America
In November, when we choose between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to represent Ohio in the U.S. Senate, let’s remember that the outcome will help shape one of two very different futures for Ohio, and all of America. If we choose Tim Ryan, Democrats might expand their seats in...
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor says she’ll join anti-gerrymandering effort after leaving office
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said Thursday she plans to campaign to try to end gerrymandering in Ohio once she leaves office at the end of the year. O’Connor commented Thursday on her future plans during her State of the Judiciary address, the...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
80K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0