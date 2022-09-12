ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cleveland.com

See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Some insights for Yankees venturing from Ohio into the South: Greg Evans

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee -- It is that time when you decide to plan a trip and take the family out of Cleveland and head south for vacation. Traveling down south, down to Dixie, you might as well be traveling to a different country. “Dixie” includes all southern states below the Mason-Dixon line (including Kentucky, Missouri, West Virginia, and Florida) down to the Gulf of Mexico. It ranges as far west as the western border of Arkansas and Louisiana, regardless of what textbooks published by northern publishing houses might say.
OHIO STATE
State
Ohio State
#Northeast Ohio
Cleveland.com

See the full Ohio list of National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hundreds of Ohio high school seniors are among the semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Nationally, the list of 16,000 students will compete for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million offered next spring. Students are selected based on their scores in the...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

GOP leadership in Ohio is tainted by misdeeds

Here are some highlights of GOP leadership in Ohio over the last few years. In 2018, the Republican speaker of the Ohio House, Cliff Rosenberger, resigned over corrupt dealings with the payday-lending industry. In 2020, Rosenberger’s successor, Larry Householder, was arrested for his role in the FirstEnergy bribery scandal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor says Ohio redistricting amendments ineffective to stop gerrymandering: Capitol Letter

Second Act: Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said during her State of the Judiciary address on Thursday that she plans to advocate for redistricting reform after she leaves office at the end of the year due to judicial age limits. Per Andrew Tobias, O’Connor said the reform as written is unenforceable and repeated her view that elected officials who oversee redistricting now should be replaced with a citizen-led commission.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

