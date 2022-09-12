Read full article on original website
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OKs CHANGES TO MINIMUM PARKING FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF FORMER BRENHAM OFFICE SUPPLY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment approved a request Monday to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces for an unoccupied commercial building planned for redevelopment. The board granted a special exception to allow 14 parking spaces at the site of the former Brenham Office Supply store and warehouse at...
Austin County Commissioners Court – September 12, 2022
The Austin County Commissioners Court met on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 3pm at the Austin County Courthouse to discuss the business of the county. The evening meeting was to be able to hold a public hearing on the tax rate at 5:30pm to allow the public the ability to attend. If you would like to skip to that portion of the video, you can access it at the 01:41:18 mark of the video.
Fort Bend ISD board to consider employee longevity pay program
Providing supplemental longevity compensation pay for district employees will be considered by the Fort Bend ISD board of trustees during its upcoming Sept. 19 meeting, contingent upon the passage of a November tax rate election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Fort Bend ISD board of trustees will soon consider approving a...
Montgomery County: Deputy patrols to The Woodlands will remain same despite funding changes
The Woodlands Township contracts with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact Newspaper) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sept. 15 it will not change its service to The Woodlands despite intended changes to the way the 92 deputies patrolling the township are funded.
Temporary fix: Citing increased costs, low supply, city of Katy opts for surface repairs for sanitary sewer rehabilitation
With bids for construction much higher than the original budget for the sewer pipeline repair project, the Katy city engineer has urged a cost-effective but temporary solution. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On Sept. 12, the city of Katy, at the urging of the city’s engineering officials, opted for a temporary, surface-level...
Proposed changes to Hwy. 242 raise resident concerns in The Woodlands
Many residents near Hwy. 242 and FM 1488 have voiced opposition to a proposal to widen a portion of the state highway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Residents and officials in The Woodlands area are voicing concerns regarding a proposed $40 million expansion of Hwy. 242 and what it could mean for the neighborhoods it would pass through.
Houston law enforcement faces budget cuts after Harris County Commissioners Court meeting
Without at least one Republican commissioner present, the county is forced to adopt the previous fiscal year's budget, which did not include extra money for law enforcement.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR JUDGING RESULTS
LIVESTOCK JUDGING RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR. (Results current as of Wednesday, September 14th) Shelby Prazak, Gay Hill 4-H, senior at Brenham High School, daughter of Paul and Jennifer Prazak. RESERVE CHAMPION. Mason Wehmeyer, Sandy Hill 4-H, 3rd grader (homeschooled), son of Brandon and Brandie Wehmeyer. LAMBS. GRAND CHAMPION.
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR CROWNS LITTLE, JUNIOR MR. & MISS
The Little and Junior Mr. and Miss for the 154th Washington County Fair were crowned Wednesday night. Named as the Little Miss was Claire Schulte, daughter of Brandon and Emily Schulte, while the Little Mister is Collin Wilson, son of Chase and Robin Wilson. This year’s Junior Miss is Brooklyn...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
13 Investigates: Texts show mayor's former aide working on behalf of troubled Midtown restaurant
New details in an ongoing 13 Investigates story are unveiled as texts show a city employee, who pleaded guilty to corruption, working on behalf of a troubled Midtown restaurant.
First ever Woodlands Renaissance Faire September 24 at Rob Fleming Park Creekside
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Come one come all to the first ever Renaissance Faire in The Woodlands on Saturday September 24th from 4-9pm for this TOTALLY FREE event hosted by The Woodlands Symphony, The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation Arts in the Park, and The Howard Hughes Corporation. Rob...
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
TxDOT responds to complaints following another day of traffic woes on FM 2818
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “It usually took 20 minutes, now it takes 40 minutes.”. “I do not know who’s in charge of that but they’re doing a terrible job.”. These are just some of the comments on social media Tuesday morning after drivers were stuck, yet again, in delays along the construction route of FM 2818 in College Station. Many of the drivers complained about traffic light cycles at Luther Street and George Bush Drive being too short and leading to long delays and stops.
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
Toll Brothers announces 60-foot homesites coming to Conroe
Teaswood Avenue is now on the market in Conroe. (Rendering courtesy Toll Brothers) Luxury homebuilding company Toll Brothers announced in a Sept. 14 release its Teaswood Avenue community, the company’s newest community of luxury single-family homes in Montgomery County, is now open for sales in Conroe off Encino Boulevard.
Aggies losing spirit for buses
The fall semester is well underway, and students are still struggling to get to class on time due to the unreliability of Aggie Spirit buses. From inconsistent arrival times to having only one bus en route, Aggie Spirit buses continue to be a volatile method of transportation this semester. These inconsistencies cause large amounts of riders to wait at stops, meaning buses quickly reach maximum capacity when they do arrive.
Montgomery County man jailed in Russia after ex-wife flees the US with their young boys
HOUSTON – A Montgomery County man who went to Moscow in December has been jailed for eight months now after attempting to reunite with his two young boys after his ex-wife fled the country with them in 2019. David Barnes, 65, is charged with the same crime a jury…
