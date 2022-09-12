ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrownandwhite.com

First year Lehigh tennis coach emphasizes team culture

Lehigh named a new men’s tennis coach this summer. In July, it was announced that Craig Schwartz would replace Wouter Hendrix, the coach of 14 years. Hendrix coached the men’s tennis team since 2012 and oversaw the women’s team from 2014 to 2017. Schwartz comes to Lehigh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Men’s tennis finds a rhythm in first tournament

After his hiring this past summer, Craig Schwartz, the new Lehigh men’s tennis coach, has his first tournament with Lehigh under his belt. The Villanova Invitational took place from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Villanova. Five pairs of players on the team were divided into a blue draw and white draw for knockout rounds.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Freshmen goalkeepers make early impact in the net

Both the Lehigh men’s and women’s soccer teams added some new faces to their starting lineups this fall, including two freshmen who have made their debuts as collegiate goalkeepers. Maggie Ousouljoglou on the women’s team, and Thomas Chyzowych on the men’s, have gotten minutes in goal in some...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Edit Desk: Choosing to study abroad

I’ve always kept a running bucket list in my head of things I was looking forward to doing during my college experience. But when I came to Lehigh, I had one major goal: I wanted to study abroad. I thought that studying abroad was something everyone did during their...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bethlehem, PA
State
Connecticut State
thebrownandwhite.com

Watch your water: Lehigh Valley put on drought watch

After a summer of little rain across northeastern Pennsylvania, 36 counties, including those that make up the Lehigh Valley, have been placed under drought watch by the state Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Ed Boscola, director of Bethlehem’s Department of Water and Sewer Resources, said...
BETHLEHEM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy