Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady hints at retirement as Gisele Bündchen says she has 'concerns' about him playing
Tom Brady remarked on his latest podcast appearance that he is "close to the end" of his NFL career as he continued to hint at his retirement.
Jerry Jones cuts Jimmy Garoppolo-Cowboys trade links with Dak Prescott update
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be trading for Jimmy Garoppolo or look for a long-term replacement for Dak Prescott after his concerning hand injury in Week 1. They don’t need to anyway. When Prescott sustained the hand injury that was later revealed would require surgery and...
Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
AthlonSports.com
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possibility Of Trading For A Quarterback
The Dallas Cowboys are going to be without Dak Prescott for this early portion of the 2022 season. Now, the big question is will they move forward with backup Cooper Rush or try and trade for a quarterback? It appears a decision has been made. The Cowboys have reportedly decided...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gisele Bündchen Says She'd Like Tom Brady to "Be More Present" Amid NFL Return
Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady to be more available. The supermodel—who shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with the quarterback—slammed "sexist" media criticism of her seeming "desperate" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to retire from the NFL and shared why she wants Tom to finally say goodbye to football.
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games
NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett finally admits what everyone knew: He blew it in Seattle
The Broncos could’ve had the Seahawks exactly where they wanted them on Monday night. As a heavy favorite (-6.5) coming in, even despite a glut of unfortunate red zone miscues, Denver had a chance to salt away the victory on their final possession of the evening. Unfortunately, after wasting...
Week 2: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Running Backs
A plus matchup against the Lions keeps Antonio Gibson rolling as a Week 2 start 'em.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
T.J. Watt injury: Predicting Steelers record without defensive star
The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to tread water until T.J. Watt can return in a month or so. While the Pittsburgh Steelers got good news in the T.J. Watt injury not being a season-ender, they are going to have to tread water until he gets back in late October at the very soonest.
Steelers officially place LB T.J. Watt on IR
On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on IR. This was to be expected after Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Replacing Watt on the 53-man roster is outside linebacker David Anenih who the Steelers...
Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1
Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
FanSided
283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0