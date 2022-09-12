ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

ClutchPoints

Cowboys Hall of Famer reveals 2 quarterbacks Jerry Jones should call after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys not only lost their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but quarterback Dak Prescott also suffered a brutal thumb injury. While he might only be out for 4-6 weeks best-case scenario, they still need someone to fill the void. Cowboys Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson believes Jerry Jones should be picking up the phone and calling Colin Kaepernick or Cam Newton.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff

Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
E! News

Gisele Bündchen Says She'd Like Tom Brady to "Be More Present" Amid NFL Return

Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady to be more available. The supermodel—who shares daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with the quarterback—slammed "sexist" media criticism of her seeming "desperate" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star to retire from the NFL and shared why she wants Tom to finally say goodbye to football.
NFL
College Football HQ

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 games

NFL football schedule, scores for Week 2 gamesScores to be updated | All times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index game picks are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s ...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Reportedly Signed A Veteran Running Back On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers need to add depth at the running back position. Starter Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury in the team's season opener and will be placed on the injured reserve. Fortunately, help is on the way. The 49ers are reportedly signing a veteran running back to their...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers officially place LB T.J. Watt on IR

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially announced they had placed outside linebacker T.J. Watt on IR. This was to be expected after Watt suffered a partially torn pectoral in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Replacing Watt on the 53-man roster is outside linebacker David Anenih who the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
960 The Ref

Pro Picks aims to rebound following a rough start in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes loses sleep preparing for Thursday night games. Pro Picks had a restless weekend after a rough Week 1. The rebound begins when Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) in the first exclusive Thursday night game on Prime Video. The AFC West showdown is a potential preview of the conference title game, though Buffalo will have its say.
NFL
