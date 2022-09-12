Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Jeff Bezos’ Son Begged Him Not to ‘Eff This Up’
Upon finding out about Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' prequel, Jeff Bezos' son begged him not to 'eff this up.'
wegotthiscovered.com
People are rediscovering an old children’s show that’s far scarier than any modern horror film
Sometimes we look back on the shows of our youth and wonder how on earth they were allowed to be made, let alone as entertainment for children! Well, now people on Twitter are rediscovering an Australian show from their childhood and we must have collectively blocked it from our memories to protect our sanity because it is a full-on horror fest.
CNET
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 1 Recap: Shadow of the Past
The first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here, giving LOTR fans a chance to travel back to a Middle-earth that's all at once familiar, and totally new. The premiere serves up everything from the sweeping, cinematic shots perfected in the movies to bold new elven hairstyles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 recap: Orc-father, Palantíri, Mithril, and Narsil
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 4, ‘The Great Wave’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to place the narrative blocks that are undoubtedly building towards an epic climax, and in doing so takes one step closer to J.R.R. Tolkien’s history and lore. The fourth episode was a plot-heavy outing, so here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in linear order.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Heinz Ketchup will have to change iconic sauce bottles and join brands like Gordon's, Twinings and Bollinger in reapplying to King Charles III for their Royal Warrant following the Queen's death
Heinz will be forced to change its iconic ketchup bottles following the death of the Queen. The manufacturing giant, along with other high-profile brands such as Gordon's Twinings and Bollinger all face having to scrap the late monarch's coveted coat of arms from their packaging. The distinctive image depicts the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
CNET
'The Rings of Power' and Its Tolkien Terminology Explained
There's a reason folks who study JRR Tolkien's works are often referred to as scholars. Watching The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit is the tip of a massive iceberg. That's why a lot of people who enjoyed the films are a little confused about what's happening in the Amazon series The Rings of Power.
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus
The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
digitalspy.com
Rings of Power includes some LOTR movie actors you probably missed
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 spoilers follow. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power connects to Peter Jackson's legendary movie trilogy in a surprising number of different ways. Yes, there's that name, of course, but even with a span of centuries between the two stories, concrete links still bind them together into one grander whole.
CNET
'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide
Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Why do the Númenóreans hate the elves?
Why do the Númenóreans hate the elves? In his Lord of the Rings books, Tolkien described The Númenóreans as “the noblest race of men” who helped the elves defeat Morgoth during the First Age. Yet when we visit the island Numenor in the fantasy series The Rings of Power, the kingdom seems oddly bigoted against Galadriel and the elves.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’: Don’t get too attached to this legendary character who is in for a brutal death
Things aren’t looking so good for one particularly important figure in the J.R.R. Tolkien mythos, but it will make for great television if The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power follows the path laid out by The Silmarillion. Rings of Power fans, if you don’t want things...
Elle
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The saga begins, perhaps intelligently, with a flash of the familiar. A girl with hair that can only be described as golden sits alongside a brook, so picturesque in its countryside aesthetic that it feels more dream sequence than memory. We do not know this girl, this Galadriel, but of course we know Galadriel—and this girl is immediately, unquestionably Galadriel, the eventual Elven royal played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s revered Lord of the Rings films. As her brother teaches the young Elf a lesson in hope and perseverance, Amazon’s monumental fantasy series The Rings of Power makes its intent clear from the start: The series will use every possible resource, both monetary and narrative, to evoke the author J.R.R. Tolkien’s hand presiding over its production. But emulation can only accomplish so much.
wegotthiscovered.com
In case you’re wondering how long the Queen’s lying in state is, guards are literally fainting on the spot
Working for the Royal Family is a tough job, and people are now just witnessing how tough the job can be as guards have been seen fainting whilst on duty as they guard Queen Elizabeth II‘s body. A clip from the BBC’s live-feed circulated on social media, showing one...
U.K.・
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake
These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
thedigitalfix.com
Rings of Power: Sauron explained
The Fantasy series, the Rings of Power, explores a somewhat different Middle-earth than the one we saw in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. It’s an era of peace when the elves, dwarves and men are in their ascendancy. All seems well, yet there are rumblings that Sauron, the last great enemy, is on the rise.
Comments / 1