The saga begins, perhaps intelligently, with a flash of the familiar. A girl with hair that can only be described as golden sits alongside a brook, so picturesque in its countryside aesthetic that it feels more dream sequence than memory. We do not know this girl, this Galadriel, but of course we know Galadriel—and this girl is immediately, unquestionably Galadriel, the eventual Elven royal played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s revered Lord of the Rings films. As her brother teaches the young Elf a lesson in hope and perseverance, Amazon’s monumental fantasy series The Rings of Power makes its intent clear from the start: The series will use every possible resource, both monetary and narrative, to evoke the author J.R.R. Tolkien’s hand presiding over its production. But emulation can only accomplish so much.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO