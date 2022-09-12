ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ episode 4 recap: Orc-father, Palantíri, Mithril, and Narsil

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 4, ‘The Great Wave’. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to place the narrative blocks that are undoubtedly building towards an epic climax, and in doing so takes one step closer to J.R.R. Tolkien’s history and lore. The fourth episode was a plot-heavy outing, so here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in linear order.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
Daily Mail

Heinz Ketchup will have to change iconic sauce bottles and join brands like Gordon's, Twinings and Bollinger in reapplying to King Charles III for their Royal Warrant following the Queen's death

Heinz will be forced to change its iconic ketchup bottles following the death of the Queen. The manufacturing giant, along with other high-profile brands such as Gordon's Twinings and Bollinger all face having to scrap the late monarch's coveted coat of arms from their packaging. The distinctive image depicts the...
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
CNET

'The Rings of Power' and Its Tolkien Terminology Explained

There's a reason folks who study JRR Tolkien's works are often referred to as scholars. Watching The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit is the tip of a massive iceberg. That's why a lot of people who enjoyed the films are a little confused about what's happening in the Amazon series The Rings of Power.
wegotthiscovered.com

A critically-hated Marvel misfire has found its new streaming home on Disney Plus

The last remnants of a long-gone era of Marvel is now set to haunt streaming audiences, as the last ever Fox X-Men film shoots itself to Disney Plus. The New Mutants was one of the last ever blockbusters to get released before the pandemic closed nearly every aspect of life, and after two of the longest years in human history, it’s now making a comeback. With an all-star cast, soon X-Men fans will have a bit of extra content as they wait for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power includes some LOTR movie actors you probably missed

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 3 spoilers follow. Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power connects to Peter Jackson's legendary movie trilogy in a surprising number of different ways. Yes, there's that name, of course, but even with a span of centuries between the two stories, concrete links still bind them together into one grander whole.
CNET

'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide

Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Why do the Númenóreans hate the elves?

Why do the Númenóreans hate the elves? In his Lord of the Rings books, Tolkien described The Númenóreans as “the noblest race of men” who helped the elves defeat Morgoth during the First Age. Yet when we visit the island Numenor in the fantasy series The Rings of Power, the kingdom seems oddly bigoted against Galadriel and the elves.
Elle

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The saga begins, perhaps intelligently, with a flash of the familiar. A girl with hair that can only be described as golden sits alongside a brook, so picturesque in its countryside aesthetic that it feels more dream sequence than memory. We do not know this girl, this Galadriel, but of course we know Galadriel—and this girl is immediately, unquestionably Galadriel, the eventual Elven royal played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s revered Lord of the Rings films. As her brother teaches the young Elf a lesson in hope and perseverance, Amazon’s monumental fantasy series The Rings of Power makes its intent clear from the start: The series will use every possible resource, both monetary and narrative, to evoke the author J.R.R. Tolkien’s hand presiding over its production. But emulation can only accomplish so much.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Goodnight Mommy’ reviews lament yet another needless horror remake

These days, a movie doesn’t even need to necessarily be bad to earn itself a couple of eyerolls; the bar now seems to be set at whether or not they can avoid the “unnecessary” label. Goodnight Mommy appears to have fallen victim to such a label, with...
thedigitalfix.com

Rings of Power: Sauron explained

The Fantasy series, the Rings of Power, explores a somewhat different Middle-earth than the one we saw in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies. It’s an era of peace when the elves, dwarves and men are in their ascendancy. All seems well, yet there are rumblings that Sauron, the last great enemy, is on the rise.
