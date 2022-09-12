Read full article on original website
OSAA adopts 35-second shot clock for Oregon varsity basketball teams
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon School Activities Aassociation executive board voted unanimously to approve a 35-second shot clock for varsity boys and girls high school basketball starting in the 2023-24 season. Momentum for the shot clock has been building since last year after a rule change by the National...
Ducks men’s basketball team volunteers at Habitat for Humanity
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Players and staff for the Oregon men’s basketball team took a break from the hardwood and put on helmets and gloves to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. The Ducks spent several hours working shifts at Fischer Village, a six-home development that will allow 12 families to...
Ems take 2-0 lead in NWL Championship Series
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians, 6-5, to take a 2-0 lead in the Northwest League Championship Series. The Emeralds were down 3-1 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning capped off by a three-run home run from shortstop Marco Luciano. Luciano...
OLCC resuming minor decoy program to catch slacking alcohol and cannabis sellers
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is resuming a program to have minors attempt to buy alcohol and cannabis products to catch retailers who fail to check identification, and has already caught several violators. The OLCC’s Minor Decoy Operations involve sending volunteers under the age of 21...
Aerial firefighters using plane to combat Cedar Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Attacking a wildfire from the air is one of the best strategies firefighters have for big wildfires, and soon the Cedar Creek Fire will see 1,400 gallons of air support. A plane called the Super Scooper is one of the only aircraft designed specifically for fighting fires....
Hop Valley Brewing employee and river guide provides help to fight Rum Creek Fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- One man never thought he would use his skills to get firefighters to and from the Rum Creek Fire using the Rogue River, but when the opportunity presented itself to do just that, he jumped at the chance. What was supposed to be a relaxing Labor Day...
Oregon wildfire recovery areas receiving grants to repair septic systems
MCKENZIE RIVER VALLEY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality announced today that Eugene Water and Electric Board (EWEB) along with Homes for Good will receive a portion of a $5.2 million grant to go toward repairing and or replacing septic systems that were impact by the Holiday Farm Fire in 2020.
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
City of Springfield ramps up road repair
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a crack sealing operation conducted over several months by the Operations Division of Development and Public Works, many streets are receiving new asphalt surfaces. Streets in many neighborhoods are receiving a slurry seal mix made up of asphalt, sand and rock. According to city officials, slurry...
Eugene community buildings getting new solar panels
EUGENE, Ore. -- New solar panels are helping lower electricity costs at two organizations in Eugene dedicated to helping others. The Eugene-Springfield chapter of the NAACP is renovating the Mims House in the 300 block of Eugene’s High Street. In 1948, the Mims House became the first home in Eugene to be bought by an African-American family, at a time when many barriers existed to African-American home ownership. In addition to other preservation and renovation efforts, the NAACP used Eugene Water and Electric Board rebates and other incentives to install a new set of solar panels, a backup battery and an electric vehicle charger. Miles Pendleton, the president of the Eugene-Springfield NAACP branch, says using renewable power such as solar energy helps represent the nuanced interactions the environment has with marginalized communities.
OSU and OHSU researchers develop RNA therapy for ovarian cancer
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University and the Oregon Health & Science University say they have developed promising therapy for ovarian cancer and cachexia, a muscle condition associated with cancer and other chronic illnesses. The newly developed treatment is based on the same principles used in COVID vaccines,...
Oakridge police warn of burglaries due to evacuations
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Residents are returning to their homes as evacuation levels decrease in intensity, and Oakridge police are encouraging them to inspect their homes to make sure everything is still there. On Friday, September 9, a Level Three (Go Now) evacuation order was issued for the cities of Oakridge...
Food for Lane County heading to Oakridge to deliver food
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Volunteers with Food for Lane County began packing produce, perishables and other goods in preparation to deliver them to residents in need in the Oakridge area. The mobile pantry will be at the Oakridge High School on September 14 starting at 10 a.m. There, they will give...
Westfir and parts of Oakridge under less-severe evacuation notice
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Due to the efforts of firefighters and cooler conditions, Westfir and some parts of Oakridge are now under a Level One (Be Ready) evacuation notice instead of a Level Two (Be Set) order. The entire city of Westfir as well as Oakridge between Laurel Butte and the...
Cottage Grove police in spotlight as witnesses recall beating of a mentally ill man
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Witnesses recall the moments they watched as 27-year-old Alexander Harrelson, who is autistic and has schizophrenia, get repeatedly punched by Cottage Grove police officers. Duane Raley said it was the afternoon of September 1; he was walking into Bookmine off Main Street when he saw Harrelson...
Lane County deputies arrest man armed with bow and arrows
CRESWELL, Ore. -- A person who was allegedly armed with a bow and arrow was arrested late Tuesday night after a short chase, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the LCSO, deputies went out to a call of a disorderly subject at a mobile home park in the 82000 block of Davisson Road south of Creswell at about 11:28 p.m. on September 14. Deputies say they had also received several other calls from local residents claiming the suspect was on the roof of a residence, shooting arrows at people with a bow. The suspect was identified as Jose Deleon, 29. Deputies say they were told Deleon had put on an army-style helmet and yelled that he was going to shoot the property manager.
Home made for disabled child and family now for sale
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A Springfield family is trying to pay forward a huge act of kindness after they were on the receiving end of it more than 15 years ago. In 2007, the community rallied behind the Reynolds family and helped build a home on Lomond Avenue for them and their son, who had a disability. Their son has since passed and they're moving on, but they want to make sure another family can benefit from their blessing.
Man sentenced to nearly 19 years for manslaughter, DUII
Eugene, Ore. -- A man who plead guilty to numerous criminal charges including driving under the influence and three counts of second-degree manslaughter was sentenced to 18 years and 9 months in prison Thursday afternoon. James Cam Johnson IV, then 31, of Oakridge, was arrested in May of 2021 after...
Neighbors and parents speak out on deadly daycare barricade incident
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Nearby residents who saw deputies and officers respond to a hostage situation inside a Springfield home that doubles as a daycare are speaking out. In the end, a man was dead, and seven children were safe. Many are questioning how this could happen in a home where so many kids come in and out.
