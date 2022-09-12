ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment

A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping

OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Merced, CA
State
California State
City
Newark, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#The Merced County D A
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect taken into custody after standoff at Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, police said. Earlier the city sent out an alert around 8:39 a.m. asking residents who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments to shelter-in-place. Residents were also asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car inside Trader Joe's Castro Valley store, fire department responds

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because of a car inside the store Thursday afternoon. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and people are still inside the store. California Highway Patrol confirmed that there are injuries. This is a developing situation. The vehicle went into the store shortly before 4 p.m.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver plows through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Staff member at Vallejo High shot after breaking up fight outside school, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. - A staff member at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3:54 p.m. and determined that several students had been fighting with an unknown group when a staff member intervened and broke up the squabble.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
KTVU FOX 2

Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO - Several marked San Francisco police vehicles were struck by thieves who stole their catalytic converters, the police department said. According to police, on Monday at around 1 p.m. an officer discovered that a marked police truck parked in the area of 16th Street and De Haro Street was missing its catalytic converter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme

OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'

OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
OAKLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy