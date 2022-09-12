Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
A Millbrae city councilman who was assaulted in San Francisco over the summer says two persons of interest have been taken into custody over his attack. Law enforcement say graffiti provided an important clue.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment
A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
KTVU FOX 2
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland - couple hit while sleeping
OAKLAND, Calif. - A couple sleeping and two other victims were shot and wounded after a chaotic, rolling gun battle and car crash in East Oakland, police said Wednesday. Mario Nunez's Ring cameras captured the sound of gunfire near 92nd Avenue and Peach Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. "I...
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo found in Arizona, suspects arrested
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000,...
KTVU FOX 2
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
KTVU FOX 2
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect taken into custody after standoff at Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff at an apartment complex in Pleasanton on Wednesday morning, police said. Earlier the city sent out an alert around 8:39 a.m. asking residents who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments to shelter-in-place. Residents were also asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues.
KTVU FOX 2
Car inside Trader Joe's Castro Valley store, fire department responds
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because of a car inside the store Thursday afternoon. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and people are still inside the store. California Highway Patrol confirmed that there are injuries. This is a developing situation. The vehicle went into the store shortly before 4 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Driver plows through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
KTVU FOX 2
Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
KTVU FOX 2
Staff member at Vallejo High shot after breaking up fight outside school, police say
VALLEJO, Calif. - A staff member at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. According to the Vallejo Police Department, officers responded to the area around 3:54 p.m. and determined that several students had been fighting with an unknown group when a staff member intervened and broke up the squabble.
KTVU FOX 2
Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
KTVU FOX 2
Catalytic converters stolen from several marked SFPD vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Several marked San Francisco police vehicles were struck by thieves who stole their catalytic converters, the police department said. According to police, on Monday at around 1 p.m. an officer discovered that a marked police truck parked in the area of 16th Street and De Haro Street was missing its catalytic converter.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco will prosecute teens as adults in 'heinous' cases
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins unveiled a new policy on Tuesday that allows prosecutors to charge older teens as adults if they are accused of committing "heinous" crimes. The policy is a departure from former District Attorney Chesa Boudin's approach that banned the prosecution of teens...
KTVU FOX 2
California hiker found dead days after setting out to get help for heat-stricken girlfriend
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 29-year-old hiker was found dead near the California coast, after he went out to seek help for his girlfriend who was suffering from heat exhaustion last week. : Three hikers hit and trapped by falling tree in Santa Clara County. Tim Sgrignoli of Ventura went...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme
OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
KTVU FOX 2
Race to find Alexis Gabe's remains: '$100k is yours'
OAKLEY, Calif. - The family of Alexis Gabe has announced a new approach to finding their daughter's remains: a race to get the $100,000 reward. In a new website dedicated to bringing her home, the family said the reward is now being offered by Oakley city officials to anyone who can find her body.
KTVU FOX 2
Rapper Bad Bunny and entourage visit San Rafael Puerto Rican restaurant
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The phone call to Sol Food, the Puerto Rican restaurant in downtown San Rafael, came late Monday afternoon. "They're like, ‘Oh we have 80 hungry Puerto Ricans. Are you guys able to accommodate us?’ " said Elmer Montes, a shift manager at Sol Food.
