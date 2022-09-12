CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because of a car inside the store Thursday afternoon. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and people are still inside the store. California Highway Patrol confirmed that there are injuries. This is a developing situation. The vehicle went into the store shortly before 4 p.m.

