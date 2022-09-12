Read full article on original website
Horror as 11-year-old girl gang-raped by up to five men in hours-long ordeal sparking outrage
AN 11-year-old girl has been gang-raped by up to five men in an hours-long ordeal that has sparked outrage. Four men are in custody, according to authorities in Kosovo, where the horror act took place. Interior Minister Xelal Svecla confirmed the rape occurred two days ago in the country's capital,...
Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched
A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend
A Florida man has been charged with murder after authorities say that he fatally shot his girlfriend, but intended to shoot her ex-boyfriend. PEOPLE confirms that Chad Keene, 37, was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach after an hourslong manhunt. He is accused of killing 30-year-old Karli Elliott. According to...
Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried
A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
allthatsinteresting.com
Man Claiming To Be Jesus Arrested After He Saws Off His Own Leg In Front Of His Daughter
Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy, of Boone County, Arkansas, were released on $10,000 bonds, but their young daughter has been removed from the home. On August 2, a man in Arkansas was arrested along with his wife after he allegedly amputated his leg with a chop saw in front of their 5-year-old daughter.
Major update in case of monster who kidnapped a bus full of 26 school kids and buried them alive
A MONSTER who kidnapped a school bus full of children and then buried them alive in what became the largest mass kidnapping in US history has been granted parole after 46 years. Frederick Woods, 70, was 24 years old when he was one of three vile men who hijacked a...
Trial Date Set For Ohio Man Charged With Raping And Impregnating A 9-Year-Old Girl
A trial date has been set for the Gerson Fuentes, who has been charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old girl, who was forced to leave Ohio to get an abortion after the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A trial date has been set for the...
Mom sues Alabama youth facility where son died by suicide to escape ‘living hell’
The mother of a 15-year-old Alabama boy who died days after sustaining self-inflicted injuries at a youth psychiatric treatment facility claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that her son was trapped in “a living hell” — but his pleas for help were ignored. Connor Bennett, who died...
Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man
An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
6 men arrested in rape, killing of teenage Indian sisters
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
Police response to 5-year-old boy who left school was problematic from the start
When police found a kindergarten boy who had walked off from school after attacking his teacher and classmates, it didn’t take them long to start guessing about the cause of his behavior. “He’s bad because no one’s correcting it,” one of the officers who brought the boy back to school is seen saying on police body-camera footage of the incident, which took place in Silver Spring, Maryland, in 2020. The officers asked the boy if he got spankings at home – and later told his mother she should beat him. But when I first saw the video, I knew this case was much...
Mother Killed Two Young Daughters, Police Say
Officers first received reports about two dead toddlers from a hospital, where 29-year-old Launice Shanique Battle was later arrested.
My two-year-old son almost burnt to death in his onesie because of household appliance – parents need to be warned
PARENTS have been warned after a toddler was terrifyingly set alight by a common household appliance. All it took was a few moments standing near a regular gas heater for a two-year-old's onesie to quickly catch on fire. The blaze was only put out when the boy's quick thinking dad...
Washington Examiner
Ohio man arrested after Ring video allegedly shows him trying to grab 6-year-old
A man in Ohio has been arrested after he attempted to kidnap a 6-year-old girl, according to police. The girl was taking the trash out when Deric McPherson, 33, grabbed her arm and tried to drag her away on Aug. 23, according to security footage purportedly showing the incident. The girl then screamed, McPherson let go, and she escaped back into her home, the girl's parents told Fox News on Monday.
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
Man Accused Of Kidnapping Ex In Murder-Suicide Plot Questions His Kids On The Stand
Relatives of a Florida man accused of kidnapping, raping and nearly killing his ex-wife as part of a murder-suicide plot continue to testify about the harrowing ordeal. Trevor Summers, 45, began representing himself in court on the second day of his trial and continued to do so on Thursday, after cross-examining both his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, and one of his children about his alleged crimes in March 2017.
Three Arrested After Colorado Girl Fatally Shot While Filming TikTok Dance Video
Aaliyah Salazar and two friends were filming a TikTok video when one of them allegedly began playing with a gun that her reported 21-year-old boyfriend had given her. Salazar was shot and died. A teenage girl was shot and killed while filming a TikTok dance video with two friends earlier...
Ohio man who stalked and threatened actor Eva LaRue and her daughter for more than a decade is sentenced to prison
A man who, for more than a decade, stalked actor Eva LaRue and threatened to rape and kill her and her daughter was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison. James David Rogers, 58, of Heath, Ohio, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications and two counts of stalking, according to a Department of Justice news release.
International Business Times
Man Exposes Himself To 10-year-old Girl Walking To School And Follows Her; Arrested
A 10-year-old girl from in Hilliard, Ohio, was left traumatized after a man exposed himself to her while she walked to school. But she managed to do "everything right in a wrong situation" which led to the man being arrested. The accused, who was nabbed just hours after the incident,...
