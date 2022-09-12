Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say
The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
KATU.com
Suspect in arson at Vancouver mayor's home arrested during burglary downtown
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man caught burglarizing a Vancouver business early Wednesday morning is the same suspect accused of trying to start a fire near the Vancouver mayor’s home earlier in the week, police say. Officers were called to West 8th and Harney Street shortly after midnight when...
KATU.com
Portland Police identify man that was stabbed and killed in Irvington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police identified the victim that was stabbed in the Irvington Neighborhood on Monday. Police found Morgan Seger, 49, unresponsive in a driveway around 7 a.m. at Northeast 18th Avenue. According to police, Segar died at the scene. No new information has been released on the...
KATU.com
Police catch burglary suspect leaving Milwaukie building with bag of tools, stolen items
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers caught a burglary suspect who was leaving a Milwaukie building early Thursday morning with a backpack full of tools and stolen property, Portland Police said. Police were called out just before 2:30 a.m. on reports of a burglary happening in the 4400 block of Southeast...
KATU.com
St. Helens police investigating screws thrown on road
ST. HELENS, Ore. — St. Helens police need your help tracking down the person reportedly throwing screws on the road near Highway 30 and Gable Road. Police said they’ve gotten multiple reports of damage to cars in that area. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed one of...
KATU.com
Transit Police arrest 15 people, issue 31 citations during mission in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Transit police deputies arrested 15 people, seized weapons and drugs, and issued 31 warnings last Thursday during a public safety mission near the 122nd Avenue MAX Station. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Transit Police Division said the area near the intersection of 122nd Avenue and East...
KATU.com
Police investigate deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland
A man was found dead in an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood, police said. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland Police officers were dispatched to “suspicious circumstances involving a weapon” at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street. Arriving officers...
KATU.com
Oregon Police save livestock and recovers stolen property in Oregon City
OREGON CITY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police and other state officials served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, and found malnourished animals, stolen property, and found nearly 3000 marijuana plants. Northwest Region Marijuana Team investigators began an investigation after finding 22 greenhouses that...
KATU.com
'Armed and dangerous' suspect now in custody, Oregon State Police say
EUGENE, Ore. — An ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who was wanted for several violent felonies is in custody after a multi-state manhunt, Oregon State Police said. Oregon State Police said they started searching for the man on Wednesday morning when the Humbolt County Sheriff’s Office in California saw him drive across the state line on Highway 140 near the town of Plush.
KATU.com
Molalla mayor pulls gun on driver, claims self defense: 'Vehicle was going to run me over'
MOLALLA, Ore. — The mayor of Molalla is being investigated for his part in an incident that took place Saturday at the Molalla Buckeroo Grounds. Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser was assisting evacuees from the McIver Fire by housing animals at the Buckeroo Grounds. In a video posted on Facebook,...
KATU.com
Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
KATU.com
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
kqennewsradio.com
Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon
Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
KATU.com
WWeek: Crime encroaches on Dawson Park, landmark of Portland's Black community
Over the past two years, Portland’s Dawson Park has been the site of murders, reported drug dealing, and sex work. People living in the area say their calls to the city have gone unanswered. Willamette Week spent several days at the park and pouring through police reports for a...
KATU.com
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area
East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
KATU.com
Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash
HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
KATU.com
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery
SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
Suspect in Polk County road rage incident charged with murder
Police arrested a man Friday who allegedly shot and killed another driver during a road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County on July 13.
76-year-old frozen treat vendor calls it quits after gunpoint robbery in Tri-Cities park
More than $8,000 has been raised to help him retire.
