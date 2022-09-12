ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Beaverton groping suspect accused of similar incident, court docs say

The man accused of exposing himself to a Beaverton Middle School student and groping her is also accused of a similar incident earlier this year. According to court documents, on the Fourth of July, Uriel Nava-Montoya allegedly exposed himself to customers, and groped a woman inside a Safeway store. Nava-Montoya...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, WA
City
Orchards, WA
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Clark County, WA
Crime & Safety
KATU.com

St. Helens police investigating screws thrown on road

ST. HELENS, Ore. — St. Helens police need your help tracking down the person reportedly throwing screws on the road near Highway 30 and Gable Road. Police said they’ve gotten multiple reports of damage to cars in that area. They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed one of...
SAINT HELENS, OR
KATU.com

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland

A man was found dead in an apparent stabbing early Thursday morning in Northeast Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood, police said. At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Portland Police officers were dispatched to “suspicious circumstances involving a weapon” at a home near Northeast Rodney Avenue and Sacramento Street. Arriving officers...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon Police save livestock and recovers stolen property in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police and other state officials served search warrants on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City, and found malnourished animals, stolen property, and found nearly 3000 marijuana plants. Northwest Region Marijuana Team investigators began an investigation after finding 22 greenhouses that...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Mohamed Aly#Violent Crime#Clark County Sheriff
KATU.com

'Armed and dangerous' suspect now in custody, Oregon State Police say

EUGENE, Ore. — An ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who was wanted for several violent felonies is in custody after a multi-state manhunt, Oregon State Police said. Oregon State Police said they started searching for the man on Wednesday morning when the Humbolt County Sheriff’s Office in California saw him drive across the state line on Highway 140 near the town of Plush.
PLUSH, OR
KATU.com

Officials investigating suspicious death in rural Clark County; several IEDs found nearby

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious death east of Chelatchie Prairie, off Forest Service Road 54, Monday morning. Officials say at 8:10 a.m., Monday, September 12, a female flagged down a passerby in a vehicle stating she needed help because her boyfriend was unresponsive and possibly dead in a tent at their campsite.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
kqennewsradio.com

Violent suspect believed to be in Oregon

Oregon State Police is on the lookout for a man believed to be armed and dangerous and traveling into southeast Oregon as of Wednesday morning. OSP was advised by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office around 10 a.m. Wednesday that it was in pursuit of a suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area

East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters extricate person from vehicle after Hillsboro crash

HILLSBORO, Ore. — First responders extricated someone from a car Wednesday morning after a crash had Northeast Cornell Road closed in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire reported the crash at about 6:40 p.m. near the Northeast 25th intersection, saying both the east and westbound lanes of Cornell Road were shut down.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic Maryland cemetery

SUITLAND, Md. (WJLA) — Bronze vases costing up to $1,000 are going missing from graves at Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Maryland. Winterlee Ray filed a complaint with the Prince George's County Police Department in June after her mother’s bronze vase vanished. Very upset. I’ve been coming up...
SUITLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy