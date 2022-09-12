EUGENE, Ore. — An ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who was wanted for several violent felonies is in custody after a multi-state manhunt, Oregon State Police said. Oregon State Police said they started searching for the man on Wednesday morning when the Humbolt County Sheriff’s Office in California saw him drive across the state line on Highway 140 near the town of Plush.

PLUSH, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO