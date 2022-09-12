Read full article on original website
Police: Man accused of exposing himself to 10-year-old Hilliard girl walking to school arrested
HILLIARD, Ohio — A man accused of exposing himself to a girl who was walking to school in Hilliard on Thursday was arrested. The Hilliard Division of Police said the incident happened around 8:45 a.m. around Circle Drive near Avery Elementary School. The 10-year-old girl told police she was...
Police go to hospital after man shows up shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
1 injured, multiple cars and houses damaged in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured and multiple houses and cars were damaged during a shooting in southwest Columbus early Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue around 3 a.m., according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center...
Columbus mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in 2-year-old's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was sentenced to at least 18 years in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2019. According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Tina Dayton pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children. Prosecutors dropped a murder charge in exchange for her plea.
2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
16 year-old shot in head while asleep in parking lot of campus-area restaurant
A teenager sleeping in a car parked at a fast food restaurant parking lot was shot in the head over the weekend. According to Columbus Police, just after 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, officers responded to a call from a restaurant parking lot located in the 2500 block of N. High St., within the University District.
Suspect arrested, charged with murder for southeast Franklin County shooting from July
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One of the suspects involved in a fatal shooting in southeastern Franklin County two months ago was arrested on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July 7 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found...
2 Columbus mothers charged in deaths of their infant children in separate incidents
COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in about two weeks, a Columbus mother has been charged in connection to the death of her infant child. The most recent case happened Tuesday when 38-year-old Melissa Thorp was charged with murder in the death of her 4-month-old son, Aaron. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a crushed skull, court documents say.
Columbus police searching for 3 people accused of breaking into garage near Goodale Park
Columbus police are looking to identify three people accused of taking several items from a garage near Goodale Park. Police said a man and woman broke into the garage on Dennison Avenue on July 29 around 3 a.m. A second man later joined the first and stole items while the...
Woman declared medically deceased after north Columbus hit-and-run; family wants answers
Nikki Gwynn has been declared medically deceased, according to her family. Police said she was hit Saturday night in north Columbus.
Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
'We want justice': Sister of man killed in South Linden wants answers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Where East 13th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue meet is where the city’s latest tragedy was told. And, that’s where she wanted to meet to tell his story. “He gonna get on your nerves,” Shiro Little said, laughing. “He gonna talk his trash. That’s just him. But, to know my brother you gotta love him. You gotta love him.”
Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
2 dead following crash in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
Columbus officer who killed Donovan Lewis was previously fired from job
Above: Body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Donovan Lewis. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has released the personnel file for an officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man, which showed he was previously terminated and won his job back. The release of Officer […]
Man seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, N.C. — A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after he was struck by two vehicles in Franklin County, just north of Easton, late Sunday night. Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said in a release that officers are investigating a hit-skip crash that took place at approximately 11:51 p.m. on Sunbury Road, near Hildebrand Road in Blendon Township.
(VIDEO) Columbus Police Asking for ID After People Film Brutal Bar Fight Attack
Columbus – On September 5, 2022, at 2:34 a.m., Columbus Police officers responded to a bar in the 1000 block of North High Street on a report of an unresponsive male. Responding officers notified detectives that a male involved in a fight outside the bar was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
