COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second time in about two weeks, a Columbus mother has been charged in connection to the death of her infant child. The most recent case happened Tuesday when 38-year-old Melissa Thorp was charged with murder in the death of her 4-month-old son, Aaron. An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a crushed skull, court documents say.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO