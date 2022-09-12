ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police go to hospital after man shows up shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
10TV

2 injured, 1 critical after north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning. The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police. One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in...
COLUMBUS, OH
#Police
10TV

Police: Investigation uncovers theft ring accused of stealing estimated 13,000 converters thefts in central Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department said a months-long investigation uncovered an organized theft ring in Franklin County that stole thousands of catalytic converters. Police announced the results of the three-month multi-agency investigation on Thursday. The investigation, which looked back over 16 months, uncovered evidence of the theft...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

'We want justice': Sister of man killed in South Linden wants answers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Where East 13th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue meet is where the city’s latest tragedy was told. And, that’s where she wanted to meet to tell his story. “He gonna get on your nerves,” Shiro Little said, laughing. “He gonna talk his trash. That’s just him. But, to know my brother you gotta love him. You gotta love him.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three people in a basement arrested by SWAT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after SWAT went to a home in north Hilltop. According to Columbus Division of Police, the suspects were found in a basement on North Wayne Avenue and gave themselves up peacefully. The arrests stemmed from situation in Whitehall, police said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 dead following crash in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people have died following a crash involving multiple vehicles in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said the crash happened in the area of East Broad Street and Lancaster Avenue shortly before 9:15 p.m. Two people were taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Woman arrested after enlisting help from 14-year-old to create fake Facebook accounts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Vinton County woman accused of harassing someone through Facebook was arrested by the Hocking County Sheriff's Office last week on three separate charges. Donna Hamler, 46, from McArthur, enlisted help from a 14-year-old relative to create more than eight fake Facebook accounts which were used to send death threats and inappropriate photos to an individual. The victim filed a report against the Facebook user and requested help in seeking a protection order from the sheriff's victim advocate.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
