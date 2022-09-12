Read full article on original website
Someone Shouts “We Love You” at Governor DeSantis’ Latest Press Conference – But Nobody Had Any Questions for Him?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Green Cove Springs to raise millage rate by 32 percentJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’Julie MorganOrange Park, FL
Governor Ron DeSantis Presents Florida’s First Responders With $1,000 Bonus Checks In Thanks for Their ServiceToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Jacksonville police investigating after gunshot victims walk in to area hospitals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says police are investigating after two men walked in to area hospitals Thursday night with gunshot wounds. One person was said to be an 18-year-old man, the other was a man in his 30s, according to Sgt. Lessard, with the Sheriff’s Office. Both were said to have injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
3rd arrest made in 2020 murder in Jacksonville’s Windy Hill neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man that Jacksonville police said was fatally shot in 2020, an arrest report shows. Investigators said Glenn Foreman Jr., 36, was found shot to death on Forest Street next to...
Man arrested for murder in connection to body found in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a victim whose body was found Tuesday in a parking lot. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, JSO responded to a parking lot off University Boulevard in reference to a body found. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased man lying on the ground.
Suspect who caused 2 Lakewood preschools to go on lockdown Monday arrested, Jacksonville police say
Police say that gunfire that caused two preschools in Lakewood to go on lockdown on Monday was caused by a man that may have a mental health issue. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Frederick Pierallini III, 26, on Wednesday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. He’s accused of...
Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
Arrest made in murder of man found dead in parking lot of Arlington apartment complex
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a man was found shot to death Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on University Boulevard in Arlington, police announced a man had been charged with murder in the case. Police said a passerby spotted a body in the parking lot...
63-year-old woman is dead in a one car crash in Mandarin
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 63-year-old woman died in a one car crash Thursday morning in the Mandarin area, Florida Highway Patrol reported. For unknown reasons around 8:45 a.m. the woman's SUV went off the road and collided with the tree line. She was on the exit ramp to SR-13 from Interstate 295 southbound, according to FHP.
‘We will arrest you and we will take your car’: Jacksonville police continue street racing crackdown
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that they made more arrests in street racing that happened over the weekend. JSO Assistant Chief Jamie Eason said the agency arrested six suspects, wrote 30 citations, towed six vehicles that were involved and has one felony warrant pending. This has been part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal driving.
Police: Arrest has been made following large search in Lakewood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following a search that spanned day and night in the Lakewood community, a suspect has reportedly been arrested as of Wednesday morning. Parents of children at a Lakewood preschool received a text notifying them that a suspect had been apprehended. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed to First Coast News that Fredrick Pierallini had been arrested. He is facing charges for attempted first degree murder and resisting an officer without violence.
Man ‘cut with unknown object’ on Jacksonville’s Westside dies, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police said a man died Tuesday night after he was found in a home on Jacksonville’s Westside suffering from injuries and “life-saving measures were unsuccessful.”. According to Sgt. Henson, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to Woodland Estates on 103rd Street just...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Alderman Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in the Alderman Park area of Jacksonville this past Friday, according to a police report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested Micheal Brown, 46, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Around 10:30...
Deadly crash on I-295 near San Jose Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to FHP, A 63-year-old woman died Thursday morning after crashing into a tree. The woman was driving an SUV turning off of I-295 south onto the San Jose Boulevard exit ramp. For unknown reasons, the vehicle veered into the right shoulder and collided with a tree, FHP said.
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Florida Highway Patrol says the incident Thursday morning started as a hit and run which happened north of the base at Timuquana Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. FHP says the man driving a dark blue Nissan Altima crashed into another car at that intersection and fled to the south. Investigators say the man turned into the Birmingham Gate, sideswiping an SUV when he tried to get on base.
Driver fleeing hit & run crash dies after attempting to ram Birmingham Gate at NAS Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who attempted to crash through the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville on Thursday morning died after gate sentries deployed the protective barrier that stopped the vehicle from entering the base, Navy officials said. News4JAX has since learned the driver, who was in...
Neighbors, authorities testify ahead of sentencing for mother guilty of killing 5-year-old daughter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville mother who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter was in court Thursday for her sentencing hearing. Brianna Williams, 30, pled guilty to second-degree murder back in March and could face 20 years to life in prison. In 2019,...
Former Clay County Sheriff not guilty on all charges in trial
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Not Guilty Verdict reached on all charges in the trial of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. The Former Sheriff was charged with evidence tampering and lying to law enforcement after allegedly having the woman he was having an affair with arrested for stalking.
I-TEAM: Proposed Florida law would penalize anyone who posts video of street racing online
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to crack down on a dangerous trend — reckless driving and street racing. On Wednesday, the department announced another round of arrests from an operation over the weekend. Assistant Chief Jaime Eason with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said after...
FHP: One death in vehicle crash on Russell Rd.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported one death in a fatal crash near Russell Rd. FHP reports the vehicle was traveling northbound on Russell Rd when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle came to a final rest inside the...
Suspected catalytic converter thieves from Jacksonville caught in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. – Two men from Jacksonville were arrested in Flagler County Monday night after deputies say they fled a traffic stop, and crashed. David Robinson, 45 and Thomas Blocker, 37 were found in a vehicle linked to the thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County.
Jacksonville police say missing 81-year-old woman has been found safe
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — UPDATE, 12:12 p.m., 9/13/2022: Police say Faye Wilsey has been found safe. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing woman who suffers from dementia. 81-year-old Faye Wilsey was last seen by family members at her residence near Beach Boulevard and Hogan...
