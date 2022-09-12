Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia officials 'inventorying existing resources' to accommodate immigrants should Governor Abbott bus them thereVictorPhiladelphia, PA
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
CBS Sports
Twins' Dylan Bundy: Pulled after four innings
Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kent Emanuel: Called up, moved to IL
The Phillies recalled Emanuel from Triple-A Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day injured list Wednesday with a left shoulder strain. The transaction officially ends Emanuel's season while simultaneously opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Tayler Scott, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Padres. Emanuel opened the campaign on the IL while recovering from the internal bracing surgical procedure on his left elbow he underwent last June. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment June 9 and had been pitching exclusively in the minors before being shut down with the shoulder injury. In his 10 starts at Triple-A, Emanuel posted a 2.37 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 44:6 K:BB in 49.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Playing time likely to dip
Myers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old started the past seven games at first base and posted a .970 OPS with Brandon Drury (concussion) on the injured list, but Drury was activated Thursday and is back in the lineup. Myers is likely to see more limited action now that the Friars are healthier.
CBS Sports
T.J. Zeuch: Released by Reds
Zeuch (back) was released by the Reds on Wednesday. Zeuch had been sidelined with a back issue, but considering he gave up 18 earned runs in 10.2 innings across three MLB starts (six earned runs apiece), this roster move was performance related. The 6-foot-7 righty also had more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) with the Reds. He will likely catch on elsewhere on a minor-league deal in advance of 2023 spring training.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Shut down with torn meniscus
Velazquez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right meniscus tear. Velazquez sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Guardians and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season after receiving the diagnosis. The 28-year-old played in a career-high 125 games in 2022 and slashed .196/.236/.304 with nine homers, 37 runs, 28 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Velazquez will soon undergo surgery and is facing a recovery timetable of approximately 6-to-8 weeks, so he should be back to full strength for spring training.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
CBS Sports
Reds' Luis Cessa: Hit hard in third loss
Cessa (3-3) took the loss in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Pirates, coughing up five runs on eight hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out five. He served up long balls in each of his final three frames...
CBS Sports
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jake Fishman: Called up by Miami
Fishman's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fishman was outrighted to Jacksonville for a second time this season earlier this month, but he will get another chance to show what he can do at the top level. Fishman allowed six hits over 4.1 innings with the Marlins earlier in the campaign, but he allowed just one runner to cross the plate and posted a 2.08 ERA.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Justin Turner: Steps out of lineup
Turner is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game at Arizona, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Turner started the past seven games and slashed .259/.355/.630 with three home runs and eight RBI during that stretch. but he'll head to the bench after the Dodgers secured the NL West crown with a win Tuesday. Max Muncy will move to the hot corner Wednesday while Will Smith rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright: Makes history, earns win
Wainwright (11-9) picked up the win over Milwaukee on Wednesday, allowing one run on eight hits and two walks while striking out three batters over five innings. Wainwright made history alongside teammate Yadier Molina, as the veterans logged their 325th start together as a battery, the most in major-league history. Wainwright celebrated the accomplishment with his 11th victory of the campaign, working around eight singles and a a pair of walks to allow just one run. The right-hander has put together a solid 17th season, posting a 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 137:47 K:BB over 178 innings. Wainwright has won five of his past six decisions, recording a 3.06 ERA across 10 games during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Records extra-inning save
Peralta picked up the save Tuesday against Boston. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Peralta entered the game up 7-4 with one out and two runners on in the 10th inning. He allowed a single and a sacrifice fly to score both inherited runners but struck out Rafael Devers to end the game and record his fourth save of the season and first since Aug. 23. Peralta has been effective for the Yankees, as he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 56 innings this season.
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Moving to bullpen
Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.
CBS Sports
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: DFA'd after loss
Familia (2-3) was designated for assignment after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The right-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and zero strikeouts. The 32-year-old issued a walk to the first batter he...
CBS Sports
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
