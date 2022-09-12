Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO