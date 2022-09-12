Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)
The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment
WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?
The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results for 9/20/2022
The September 20 edition of WWE NXT was taped at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday evening. Here are the taping results:. – Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom to tie their Best of 3 Series, 1-1 – Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley....
Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)
An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT
Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
Former Referee Jimmy Korderas Explains Why AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE on TV
WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed MJF’s references to WWE during the September 7th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite in a video that was posted to his Twitter account. Korderas provided an explanation as to why AEW should stop referencing WWE. “I know I’ve talked about this in the past,...
Roman Reigns on His Relationship with John Cena, His Infamous Cena Promo and More
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was a guest on the “Impaulsive” podcast hosted by Logan Paul earlier this week. During their conversation, Paul questioned Reigns if it was challenging to work with John Cena because you can’t see him. “It’s better that way,” Reigns said, laughing....
Sammy Guevara Says “It’s Been a Hell of a Ride” After AEW Dynamite Defeat
Sammy Guevara suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley in a semi-final tournament match to determine a new AEW world champion, as was seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the defeat, Guevara shared on Instagram a number of photos from his career in AEW, along with the following message:
Is MJF The Answer?
After some speculating on the collapse of All Elite Wrestling, those misguided fans were proven wrong when the AEW schedule continued as planned with the semi-finals of the world title tournament last night on Dynamite. As expected, it will be Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley at Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe stadium to determine the new champion. I mentioned it in an article last week, but it makes sense to emphasis it again, sometimes the simplest answer is the right answer, and taking the whole media scrum debacle into account, it makes sense to present the biggest star power possible for the championship at the stadium.
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
Goldust Trends During WWE NXT, Quincy Elliott Pays Tribute to Viscera
Following the debut of “SuperDiva” Quincy Elliott on Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show, Goldust trended worldwide on Twitter. After a few weeks of teaser vignettes, Elliott made his debut Tuesday night, defeating enhancement talent Sean Gallagher. Elliott used the Banzai Drop to defeat Gallagher in the squash match. On NXT Level Up, Elliott made his entrance on a scooter, but this week’s entrance saw Elliott appear at the entrance-way while sitting in a chair.
Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship
According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear
This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
Dolph Ziggler Discusses Whether He’s Noticed Changes Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative
WWE star Dolph Ziggler recently appeared on the In The Kliq podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he commented whether he’s noticed a lot of changes now that Triple H has taken over creative from Vince McMahon. “You know, I haven’t really noticed...
Paul Wight Discusses the Differences Between WWE and AEW
WWE’s Paul Wight recently appeared spoke with WYNT NewsChannel 13 for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Wight commented on the differences between WWE and AEW:. “It’s different in the fact that it’s really wrestling oriented. I mean you know, both companies say that. But...
