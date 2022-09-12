ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee

Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)

The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022

WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment

WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
WWE
PWMania

Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?

The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works. As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22

The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
WWE
PWMania

Spoiler: Top NXT UK Star Debuts During Wednesday’s WWE NXT Tapings (Photos)

An unexpected appearance was made by the former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov during Wednesday night’s NXT tapings, which are scheduled to air next week. Due to the fact that Dragunov is an outstanding grappler, he is a wonderful addition to the roster. As can be seen in...
WWE
PWMania

Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results for 9/16/22

Before NXT 2.0 aired on television, the September 16 episode of WWE NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. – Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at...
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Sammy Guevara Says “It’s Been a Hell of a Ride” After AEW Dynamite Defeat

Sammy Guevara suffered a defeat at the hands of Jon Moxley in a semi-final tournament match to determine a new AEW world champion, as was seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. After the defeat, Guevara shared on Instagram a number of photos from his career in AEW, along with the following message:
WWE
PWMania

Dolph Ziggler Reveals Who Impressed Him the Most While He Was in NXT

Dolph Ziggler spent almost two months in NXT early in 2022. During this time, he captured the NXT championship and held it for 27 days before dropping the title to current champion Bronn Breakker. Before heading to the repackaged NXT, Ziggler was involved in a feud with Otis over the...
WWE
PWMania

Goldust Trends During WWE NXT, Quincy Elliott Pays Tribute to Viscera

Following the debut of “SuperDiva” Quincy Elliott on Tuesday night’s WWE NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration show, Goldust trended worldwide on Twitter. After a few weeks of teaser vignettes, Elliott made his debut Tuesday night, defeating enhancement talent Sean Gallagher. Elliott used the Banzai Drop to defeat Gallagher in the squash match. On NXT Level Up, Elliott made his entrance on a scooter, but this week’s entrance saw Elliott appear at the entrance-way while sitting in a chair.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship

According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Spoiler for This Friday, Top RAW Stars Set to Appear

This week on WWE SmackDown, Damage CTRL is scheduled to make an appearance. According to PWInsider, Bayley and the newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai have been added to the card for this coming Friday’s episode of SmackDown. There has been no...
ANAHEIM, CA
