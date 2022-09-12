ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘I am trying to make a living here’: Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Malden, WA
Government
City
Malden, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
Nationwide Report

2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene.  The crash happened early Tuesday morning.  The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Roads closed, 3 taken the hospital after crash in Elk

ELK, Wash. – Two people are in critical condition, and another is being treated for injuries after a crash at the intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk, according to Spokane County Fire District 4. The intersection remains closed. Updated: Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. The intersection of...
ELK, WA
KREM2

West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard

SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy