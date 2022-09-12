Read full article on original website
KREM
Residents living near highway 195 support building moratorium in area
Spokane City Council passed a building moratorium for the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods. Now, citizen reactions are rolling in.
KREM
Spokane Public Schools to discuss bus budget, and new clinic for Logan area at weekly meeting
Student welfare and accessibility to resources has been on many parents' minds as the school year started. SPS plans to address some of those concerns on Wednesday.
‘I am trying to make a living here’: Business owners near Camp Hope struggle with property crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Families in East Central Spokane are feeling the impact of Camp Hope, and now surrounding businesses are too. This is a story our team continues to cover. We told you about two people who had to track down their stolen items, and they found them inside Camp Hope. While there, the owner of a nearby transmission shop, just two blocks away, was eager to share his experience as well.
KREM
Jeremy LaGoo takes a look inside a Corndogs' stand at the Spokane Fair
Our KREM 2 News Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo's went inside a Corndogs' stand at the Spokane Intestate Fair. The booth is across from Spin Art on the North East corner.
KHQ Right Now
Woman stabbed to death near Division and 1st Avenue Tuesday night
A woman died after being stabbed in an apartment complex near Division and 1st Avenue Tuesday night. The Spokane Police Department is continuing to investigate.
‘Not ok to do stuff like this’: South Hill neighborhood forming block watch because of crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors are frustrated with vandalism and property damage, so they’re trying out something new to keep criminals out of their neighborhood. Several people living near Cannon Hill Park are dealing with crime. They’ve filed police reports but are now getting involved to keep each other safe.
FOX 28 Spokane
BREAKING: Swat activity in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – There is a large police presence in Spokane Valley near East Sprague and Conklin Road. Conklin Road going southbound is currently closed. If you are headed that way be prepared for heavier traffic and police presence. KHQ has a crew on the way and we...
2 Children Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)
According to the news release by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle accident took place on Wednesday afternoon. The officials stated that a red Dodge truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road and failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road. At the same time, a man was driving a Kia Niro north on Elk Chattaroy Road as well.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department warns of new scam going around
A new scam is going around of someone impersonating the Spokane Police Department (SPD) asking for donations from the public. The SPD will never contact you by phone asking for money.
Coeur d’Alene Fire closes all outside burning due to unhealthy air quality
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department has closed all outside burning due to continued unhealthy air quality in the region. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality advised the burn ban. This includes small personal recreational fires, even if it’s in an approved fire pit. CDA Fire will prohibit all recreational fires until further notice and will ask...
Woman dies in crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A 77-year-old woman died from injuries she suffered in a crash on US 95 south of Coeur d’Alene. The crash happened early Tuesday morning. The Idaho State Police say the woman was driving northbound, drove left of center and collided head-on with a southbound car. The crash closed US 95 for an hour and a half. ...
Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
Driver in custody for DUI after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person is in custody for a DUI after their car was involved in a rollover crash in Spokane Valley. Troopers were on the scene of a crash on North Pines Road south of East Mission Avenue. The crash took place near the Jack in the Box in the area. The driver sustained minor injuries. COPYRIGHT...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Council to discuss limiting short term rental permits approved per year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council may soon discuss putting a moratorium on new permits for short-term rentals, reports our partners at Coeur d'Alene Press. Councilwoman Christie Wood floated the possibility during Monday’s General Services/Public Works Committee meeting, where half the body considered a city...
FOX 28 Spokane
Roads closed, 3 taken the hospital after crash in Elk
ELK, Wash. – Two people are in critical condition, and another is being treated for injuries after a crash at the intersection of Elk Chattaroy and Nelson in Elk, according to Spokane County Fire District 4. The intersection remains closed. Updated: Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. The intersection of...
West Valley toddler to be featured on Times Square billboard
SPOKANE, Wash. — A West Valley preschool student will make an appearance in a Times Square billboard on Sept. 17. In addition to starting her first day of preschool at the West Valley Early Learning Center, three-year-old Aurora Nilles and her family are looking forward to seeing her face on a billboard in Times Square.
KHQ Right Now
Medical examiner: Gunshot wound to head killed North Spokane shooting victim on Aug. 27
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in a shooting near Franklin Park on Aug. 27. The medical examiner said 22-year-old Ablos Kios died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner ruled his death a a homicide. Last Updated: Sept....
KHQ Right Now
2 Riverside High School students airlifted to hospital after serious crash in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Riverside School District Office has confirmed the two individuals who were airlifted to the hospital are Riverside High School students. They are in the hospital in critical condition. The school district will be offering counseling for those affected by the incident. Last Updated : Sept. 15...
‘Like Lord of the Flies on drugs’: A look inside violent Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — An uptick in violence is sweeping across Camp Hope, leaving many living there fearful at night. “It’s like Lord of the Flies on drugs,” said a woman who lives at the camp. “It’s a very dangerous place. Violent.” The conditions of Camp Hope have gotten worse over time and a majority of the crimes happening there are...
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case commits suicide
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
