Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a roomful of GOP donors at a fundraising event about his plans to send migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard, days before elected officials in the Massachusetts town would receive two unannounced planes carrying 50 people from border communities. “I do have this money. I want to be helpful. Maybe we will go to Texas and help. Maybe we’ll send to Chicago, Hollywood, Martha’s Vineyard. Who knows?” Mr DeSantis reportedly said during a speech on Friday.Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office said the White House is “full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO