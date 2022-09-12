Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
In 2015, a teen vanished while with her ex-stepfather. Later, loved ones received chilling texts from her phone.Fatim HemrajPartlow, VA
King George Supervisors say their car taxes are high too, open to look at solutionsWatchful EyeKing George, VA
University of Mary Washington received $250,000 to boost h quality internshipsWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
WTOP
Terrorism charge for man accused of threatening Stafford Co. school
A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man is now facing a terrorism charge, among many others, after allegedly threatening an elementary school. The phoned-in bomb threat caused a lockdown at Conway Elementary School, in Fredericksburg, and led to a large law enforcement response on Sept. 7. On Tuesday, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office...
Manassas man charged with strangulation of 5-month-old
MANASSAS, Va. — A Manassas man is facing charges after police say he grabbed a 5-month-old by the neck so hard he left marks on the infant. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the incidents reportedly happened at the Arcadia Run Apartments on Wisteria Pond Way.
Man, girl arrested in robbery of 73-year-old in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers arrested a man and a 17-year-old girl in connection to the robbery of a 73-year-old man that took place in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said the girl came up behind the 73-year-old in Marumsco Plaza, located at 13989 Richmond Hwy. and put her hand […]
fredericksburg.today
Man charged with making Stafford school bomb threat arrested in Fredericksburg
Man charged with making Stafford school bomb threat arrested in Fredericksburg. Sergeant Ben Johnson assigned to the Fredericksburg Police Department Detective Division led an in-depth investigation into a 911 robo caller who made numerous calls, sometimes back-to-back, reporting gun violence at various locations in the City of Fredericksburg. The investigation led to the arrest of 35-year-old James Hash II of Fredericksburg, who was making false reports to law enforcement agencies throughout the Commonwealth.
Suspect charged with malicious wounding in Woodbridge domestic incident
The Prince William County Police Department has arrested a man accused of the malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer in a domestic incident.
Man facing charges after breaking into vacant Stafford Co. apartment, streaming on Facebook Live
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A 38-year-old Stafford man was arrested after he unlawfully entered a vacant apartment after being evicted and livestreaming on social media Tuesday morning. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office responded around 8:30 a.m. to Green Tree Road after the report of the man in the vacant...
Dumfries father hit by school bus tire, charged with trespassing after fight with bus driver
A Dumfries father was hit in the leg with a moving bus tire and charged with attempted trespassing after an argument with a school bus driver went wrong on Tuesday afternoon.
theriver953.com
Page County Authorities arrest a troublesome suspect
After taking several complaints about individuals traveling at high rates of speed on South Antioch Road in Luray. The driver attempted to elude police and crashed his motorcycle then fled on foot leaving the motorcycle at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle Robert Thomas Kemp III of Luray would...
Man killed in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
It was determined that a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading west on Route 7 when it rear-ended a Mack dump truck that had slowed in order to make a U-turn. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected from the motorcycle and was hit by a 2006 Hyundai Electra heading west, according to police.
Fredericksburg woman arrested for ‘brutal’ assault
When the officers got to the hospital to interview the victim, she could not speak due to the severity of her injuries, so they interviewed her friends and family instead. It was determined during the investigation that the victim was "brutally attacked" by her roommate, 29-year-old Kayla Haley.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that sent infant to hospital
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating an accidental shooting that injured a child. According to police, troopers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home on the 25000 block of Constitution Highway in Orange County around 10 a.m. Monday. Officers found a...
Have you seen this man? Police looking for suspect involved in alleged theft at Culpeper gas station
Police are hoping that the public can help identify and locate a man whom they say was involved in an incident of theft at Murphy's Gas Station in the Town of Culpeper on Sunday evening.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
fredericksburg.today
Arrest in Stafford elementary school bomb threat
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been identified and charged in last week’s threat to Conway Elementary School. The September 7th phone threat prompted a large law enforcement response, a school lockdown and many anxious parents, students and staff. As a result of the investigation...
Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery at Woodbridge 7-Eleven
Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who was allegedly involved in a recent armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store in Woodbridge.
Fredericksburg man arrested for pointing firearm during road rage incident
A Fredericksburg man was arrested in Prince William County after police say he got out of his vehicle and pointed a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.
cbs19news
VSP investigating deadly three-vehicle crash in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcycle rider. According to police, the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday along Harry Byrd Highway, west of Kimble Road. Police say that a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading west...
Seven-month-old injured after accidental shooting in Virginia
According to VSP, the shooting appears to be accidental at this point in the investigation and no one has been charged with a crime. The incident is still being investigated.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County police officer on administrative leave after DUI arrest
A Fairfax County police officer is on administrative leave after he was arrested in Stafford County for driving under the influence. Police officer Stephen Copp, who has worked with the police department for 15 years, was arrested while he was off-duty. He was driving a county vehicle at the time of the arrest, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
