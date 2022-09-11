Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crescentcitysports.com
Game Notes: LSU opens SEC play against Mississippi State
LSU (1-1) jumps into Southeastern Conference action this week when the Tigers host Mississippi State (2-0) at 5 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Katie George (reporter) calling the action. LSU is coming off a 65-17 win over Southern last week, while Mississippi State posted a 39-17 road win over Arizona. It will mark the first meeting between LSU coach Brian Kelly and MSU coach Mike Leach. Last year, LSU beat the Bulldogs, 28-25, in Starkville. LSU leads the overall series with Mississippi State, which dates back to 1896, 76-36-3.
crescentcitysports.com
LSU home-and-home non-conference football series with Oklahom canceled
Not that it was much more than a formality but LSU’s home-and-home football series with Oklahoma in 2027 and 2028 will be canceled since the Sooners are joining the SEC. Games scheduled by Oklahoma and Texas with SEC school were also canceled Wednesday as a result of the conference expansion which will take place no later than 2025.
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern hosts CCSU to open homestand
Southeastern (0-2) vs. Central Connecticut State (0-2) Sept. 17, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Series History: SLU leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Southeastern 56, Central Connecticut State 10 (Sept. 18, 2021 | New Britain, Conn.) Television: ESPN+ (Announcers: Chase Gispert, Lonn Ellzey and Makenzie Fletcher) Radio:...
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns hire Casey Perrin as men’s basketball assistant coach
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Marlin filled out his 2022-23 coaching staff after announcing the addition of Casey Perrin as an assistant coach. Perrin, a native of Riverside, Calif., spent the 2021-22 season as the Men’s Basketball Director of Operations at the University...
Comments / 0