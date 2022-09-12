Read full article on original website
New development would bring hotel, hundreds of apartments to downtown Greenville
A new development planned for Greenville is expected to add hundreds of new apartments to downtown, along with a hotel.
golaurens.com
Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County
Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
probrewer.com
800 liter, 7-bbl storage container / tanks (6)
Selling (6) used 800 liter, 7-bbl aseptic storage containers; as is. Manufactured by Spartanburg in 1998 Each container is 34x34x69″ and weighs 430 pounds with 10 PSGI max working pressure. Ships from Minneapolis MN (not included) Manufacturer : Spartanburg. Original Manufacture Date : 1998. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships...
FOX Carolina
Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor’s Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company’s $23M investment will create 155 new jobs. McMaster says the company, which is...
golaurens.com
Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees
At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Monument Capital Management sells Park West Apartments for $39M
Monument Capital Management, an integrated real estate investment firm based in Miami, Florida, has sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million to an unnamed buyer, the company announced Sept. 8. The 359-unit apartment community at 357 Hillandale Road was purchased by MCM in 2016 and features:. 305 one-...
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
$27 million attainable housing project in works for Spartanburg Co.
The need for attainable housing in the Upstate is growing and Spartanburg County has a $27 million plan.
The Post and Courier
2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans
SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease detected in Greeville Co.
According to the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia, rabbits from a Greenville County homestead have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease for the first time in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County
LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. “Europastry, a world leader in bakery products based in Barcelona, Spain – with U.S. headquarters in Long Island, New York...
greenvillejournal.com
Greer City Council Notes: Development with 158 townhomes, 67 single-family houses advances
Greer City Council on Sept. 13 gave initial approval to a rezoning request for over 42 acres on Gin House and Kist roads. The applicant, Edwards Road Investments LLC, plans to develop a project consisting of up to:. 67 single-family detached homes. 158 townhomes. The planning commission for a public...
golaurens.com
Laurens Police Department unveils new uniform shoulder patch
The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch. New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future. "Our new uniform...
golaurens.com
Laurens County participating in pilot program to combat unemployment
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW) is beginning a pilot program in Laurens County in which they will connect qualified unemployed individuals with a job, or multiple job options, that fit their specific needs. “For those who had a job in 2019 and filed an unemployment...
gsabizwire.com
Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project
Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
WYFF4.com
Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
golaurens.com
County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo
Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville apartment development on pause, residents continue fight against it
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in West Greenville are fighting back against plans for a new development- The city council gave the initial approval for a 5-story apartment project called “Woven” a few weeks ago. Since the project was first proposed it’s been turning heads. West...
golaurens.com
Clinton City Council adds policy after $3.5 millon overspent from RSA
Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account. That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves....
WYFF4.com
Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
