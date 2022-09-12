ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

golaurens.com

Europastry establishing operations in Laurens County

Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The company’s $23 million investment will create 155 new jobs. Headquartered in Spain, Europastry specializes in high-quality bakery products, delivering pastries and baked goods to wholesalers around the globe. The company serves more than 80 countries worldwide.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
probrewer.com

800 liter, 7-bbl storage container / tanks (6)

Selling (6) used 800 liter, 7-bbl aseptic storage containers; as is. Manufactured by Spartanburg in 1998 Each container is 34x34x69″ and weighs 430 pounds with 10 PSGI max working pressure. Ships from Minneapolis MN (not included) Manufacturer : Spartanburg. Original Manufacture Date : 1998. Where Manufactured : USA. Ships...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Global company coming to Laurens Co., new jobs created

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Governor's Office says a global industry called Europastry will establish operations in Laurens County. Gov. McMaster says Europastry is a world leader in baked goods, and the company's $23M investment will create 155 new jobs.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Laurens, SC
Laurens, SC
Business
golaurens.com

Laurens CPW approves fee changes, stipends for cell phone usage by employees

At Monday's Laurens Commission of Public Works board of commissioners meeting, the commissioners unanimously voted on two items. The first is rate changes for new customers dealing with connection feed and deposits. CPW will now charge a $10 application fee, raising it from $5. The fee covers credit checks and similar items. For the next business day service, electricity and gas will still be $30 but water is increasing from $10 to $30.
LAURENS, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Monument Capital Management sells Park West Apartments for $39M

Monument Capital Management, an integrated real estate investment firm based in Miami, Florida, has sold Park West Apartments in Greenville for $39 million to an unnamed buyer, the company announced Sept. 8. The 359-unit apartment community at 357 Hillandale Road was purchased by MCM in 2016 and features:. 305 one-...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

2 eastside Spartanburg plazas get revitalization plans

SPARTANBURG — Two retail plazas across from one another in east Spartanburg are set to get new facades, amenities and additional tenants. Partners and developers involved in revamping Webber Square and Le Baron Plaza have plans to complete the projects by next year. Webber Square is a 26,000-square-foot neighborhood...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

155 new jobs are coming to Laurens County

LAURENS, S.C. — Europastry plans to build facility in Laurens, bringing 155 new jobs. Europastry, a global leader in baked goods, announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens Police Department unveils new uniform shoulder patch

The Laurens Police Department announced on Thursday the unveiling of a new uniform shoulder patch. New Police Chief Keith Grounsell, LPD officers and support staff collaborated over the last few weeks to design a new patch that represents their new brand and their vision for the future. "Our new uniform...
LAURENS, SC
gsabizwire.com

Greenwood County Awarded $38 million for Highway 246 Widening Project

Greenwood, S.C. – Greenwood County was awarded $38 million from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank for the widening of S.C. Highway 246 South. In a meeting yesterday, State Transportation Infrastructure Bank members voted unanimously to approve Greenwood County’s grant application for the Highway 246 widening project. This...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Latest track, spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Fiona

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. Fiona is the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Below you will find the latest spaghetti models and track. For the latest from the WYFF News 4 weather team on the storm, watch the...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

County Council files objection to closing road near Waterloo

Laurens County has filed an official objection to a request before the SC Department of Transportation to close Cedar Grove Church Road near Waterloo. Three of the six people who spoke during public comments at the Sept. 13 council meeting expressed opposition to closing the road. They told council that the land owner that wants the road closed lives in North Carolina, and that person’s desire should not supersede the people who live there. The county’s objection cites emergency medical and law enforcement travel concerns for the area.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton City Council adds policy after $3.5 millon overspent from RSA

Clinton City Council has stopped short of ordering a forensic audit, but it remains concerned about money that it thought it had but does not have in the Rate Stabilization Account. That money was supposed to keep electric rates stable when the city’s electricity supplier, Piedmont Municipal Power Agency, dissolves....
CLINTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Celebrities in town for Euphoria festival in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Euphoria, a food, wine and music festival, in Greenville, South Carolina, kicks off Friday and continues through the weekend. The annual four-day event shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and the charm for which Greenville is known. (Video above: Throwback to 2016 when Weather Channel's Jim...
GREENVILLE, SC

