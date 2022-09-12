The North Platte 911 Center suffered a power failure early Thursday morning. According to a press release from the City of North Platte Police Department “due to aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the backup systems failed as well.” As a result the North Platte 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls and non-emergency telephone calls along with the capability of paging out emergency responders and all radio systems were temporarily inoperable. All calls were then routed to the Dawson and Buffalo County Communication Centers. As of 4:40 Central Thursday morning the North Platte 911 Center returned to normal operations, however the outage marked the second power failure in the past six months.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO