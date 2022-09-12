Read full article on original website
North Platte 911 Center Suffers Temporary Outage
The North Platte 911 Center suffered a power failure early Thursday morning. According to a press release from the City of North Platte Police Department “due to aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the backup systems failed as well.” As a result the North Platte 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls and non-emergency telephone calls along with the capability of paging out emergency responders and all radio systems were temporarily inoperable. All calls were then routed to the Dawson and Buffalo County Communication Centers. As of 4:40 Central Thursday morning the North Platte 911 Center returned to normal operations, however the outage marked the second power failure in the past six months.
Lincoln County Man Charged with Causing Injuries to Infant
A Lincoln County man has been charged after allegedly causing injuries to an infant. Tri-City Television Station NTV reports that; Tyler Henry, is charged in Lincoln County Court with child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, on Friday, North Platte Police responded to the emergency room at Great Plains Health...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
2 Warrants: Failure to Appear (3) 2 Warrants: Violation of Protection Order, Stalking. 3 Warrants: Failure to Pay (3) 1 Warrant: Probation Violation, possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine.
Interview: A Recap Of This Weeks North Platte Public School Board of Education Meeting
North Platte Public School Superintendent Todd Rhodes along with Communications Director Tina Smith and longtime Board of Education member Ivan Mitchell joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to recap the September Board of Education meeting that took place this past Monday evening.
North Platte Community College Looking Into Adding Two Athletic Programs
North Platte Community College athletic department will look to expand its intercollegiate athletic programs with the addition of men’s and women’s golf in the coming years, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College. The approval by the Board of Governors on Wednesday night will grow the...
