Public Safety

AMERICA FIRST@??
4d ago

Does the DHS warn about the 366 KNOWN & ON THE WATCH LIST TERRORIST OBIDEN SHIPPED IN FROM AFGHANISTAN? How about the free flow of drugs, gang members & illegals pouring in the OPEN BORDERS??? And right here is the PREFECT EXAMPLE OF CORPORATE MEDIA COMPLICIT WITH THE CORRUPT REGIME IN DC… WAKE UP AMERICANS??? Why is it these morons called Journalist continue to regurgitate trump * domestic terrorist * “ debunk election fraud or irregularities” & race bait????? Rather than report the utter FAILURE OF THIS ADMINISTRATION????

J.A.F.O.
4d ago

Another step from Hitler's play book. Step on, use brown shirts, (aka ANTIFA), to strike fear into the community, step two, indoctrinate the youth to believe in false problems, (aka climate change, etc), third step is to create distrust in one's political opponents, (aka Republicans equal domestic terrorists). If you don't see the similarities, then you need to quit using main stream media, social media as your only news source.

Joey Digrado
4d ago

the real terrorists are passing laws that make second degree murder and kidnapping an offence you cannot be detained or arrested for.

buzzfeednews.com

Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It

In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Drawing a parallel between January 6 protests and fall of the Twin towers — true lunacy

Yesterday marked the 21st anniversary of 9/11. That was, as you know, the single deadliest terror attack in all recorded history. If you're over 30, you did not need to be reminded. You remember it vividly. 9/11 changed America completely and changed it forever. Nothing has been the same here since, especially the relationship between Americans and their government.
PROTESTS
Alejandro Mayorkas
Jonathan Capehart
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ex-FBI special agent claims Joe Biden's Department of Justice pushed hard for Bureau to raid Mar-a-Lago and thinks top-brass will have tried to push back

A former FBI special agent speculated the Department of Justice may have pushed hard for the bureau to raid Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month and implied they did so at the behest of the Biden administration. On Thursday, ex-special agent Maureen O'Connell, who specialized in forensics, gangs, and...
POTUS
Salon

“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
WASHINGTON, DC
Public Safety
CBS News

Woman claims months of rape and beatings at hands of ex-Taliban official she was forced to marry

A woman's emotional video testimony about the horrifying abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her Taliban husband has gone viral and highlighted what one rights advocate says is a "shocking" reality for dozens of women in Afghanistan. The woman, who identifies herself as Elaha, says she was forced to marry a former Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman in January, who then raped and beat her for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns

The AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15 style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. Advocates say the weapons are a symbol of freedom, and important for personal safety.
POLITICS
