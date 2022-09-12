Read full article on original website
Nebraska Farm Bureau Endorses Kathy Wilmot in Race for University of Board Nebraska Regents
The Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Beaver City’s Kathy Wilmot for University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Wilmot is running against former Gothenburg Senator Matt Williams in the race to represent Western Nebraska on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, replacing long time representative Bob Phares of North Platte. Additional endorsements from the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Political Action Committee can be viewed with the link provided below.
Wright Falls Short on Signature Requirements for Nebraska Governor’s Ballot
Nebraska voters can anticipate seeing three names on the November ballot for voters. The Nebraska Examine reports that the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that David Wright who re-registered as a nonpartisan to run for Nebraska Governor, failed to gather enough valid signatures to get his name on the ballot.
North Platte 911 Center Suffers Temporary Outage
The North Platte 911 Center suffered a power failure early Thursday morning. According to a press release from the City of North Platte Police Department “due to aged equipment and the inability to purchase replacement parts, the backup systems failed as well.” As a result the North Platte 911 Center lost the ability to receive 911 calls and non-emergency telephone calls along with the capability of paging out emergency responders and all radio systems were temporarily inoperable. All calls were then routed to the Dawson and Buffalo County Communication Centers. As of 4:40 Central Thursday morning the North Platte 911 Center returned to normal operations, however the outage marked the second power failure in the past six months.
Colorado Man Accused of Murder Finance in North Platte Takes Plea Deal
A jury trial for a Colorado man accused of murdering his finance in North Platte will not continue. According to Lincoln County District Court records, William Stanback of Greely, Colorado pled no contest to one count of second-degree murder. In exchange for the fourty-two-year-old plea prosecutors reduced a charge of first-degree murder to second-degree murder.
64 Nebraska Meat Processors Awarded Grants
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has announced 64 meat processing facilities will receive grants through the state’s new Independent Processor Assistance Program, according to Huskeradio’s AG Affiliates with Brownfield. Ashley Kohls, VP of Government Affairs with Nebraska Cattlemen, says this first round of grant funding totals approximately $4.9...
North Platte Community College Looking Into Adding Two Athletic Programs
North Platte Community College athletic department will look to expand its intercollegiate athletic programs with the addition of men’s and women’s golf in the coming years, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College. The approval by the Board of Governors on Wednesday night will grow the...
Interview: A Recap Of This Weeks North Platte Public School Board of Education Meeting
North Platte Public School Superintendent Todd Rhodes along with Communications Director Tina Smith and longtime Board of Education member Ivan Mitchell joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to recap the September Board of Education meeting that took place this past Monday evening.
Interview: Whitetail Bull Bash Comes to North Platte’s Wild West Arena
The Whitetail Bull Bash is this Thursday at the Wild West Arena, kicking off several days of rodeo action in North Platte. Shae Caldwell event organizer of the Whitetail Bull Bash joined Huskeradio’s Mugs in the Morning with Tristen Winder to preview the event.
