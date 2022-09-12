ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fox News

Chargers' Derwin James Jr levels Travis Kelce, social media erupts: 'Big boy ball'

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. nearly had a game-changing play in the third quarter of their Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs driving toward the end zone in the last part of the third quarter. He found Travis Kelce a few yards away from the end zone and the All-Pro tight end was trying to make his way for the touchdown but was stonewalled by the defensive back.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Fox News

Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson makes game-changing play in first career start

He wasn't even supposed to start in this game, but Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson made a game-changing play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. The Chargers were driving with tight end Gerald Everett having a catch-and-run that set up quarterback Justin Herbert for first-and-goal to try and take the lead, as the game was tied at 17 apiece.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox News

Brother of Marlins rookie has rambunctious celebration after first home run

The brother of Miami Marlins rookie Jordan Groshans ran a victory lap around loanDepot Park on Thursday night when Groshans went yard for the first time in his career. Jaxx Groshans, along with the rest of the family, went ballistic when the 22-year-old Marlins infielder shot a ball to left field over the fence for a solo home run, the first of what they hope will be many in MLB.
MIAMI, FL
Fox News

Fox News

