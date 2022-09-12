ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Chargers' Derwin James Jr levels Travis Kelce, social media erupts: 'Big boy ball'

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. nearly had a game-changing play in the third quarter of their Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had the Chiefs driving toward the end zone in the last part of the third quarter. He found Travis Kelce a few yards away from the end zone and the All-Pro tight end was trying to make his way for the touchdown but was stonewalled by the defensive back.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
Fox News

Chiefs rookie Jaylen Watson makes game-changing play in first career start

He wasn't even supposed to start in this game, but Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson made a game-changing play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night. The Chargers were driving with tight end Gerald Everett having a catch-and-run that set up quarterback Justin Herbert for first-and-goal to try and take the lead, as the game was tied at 17 apiece.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fox News

Fox News

789K+
Followers
181K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy