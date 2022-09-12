ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow VFW holds 9/11 memorial service

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — VFW Post 10887 held a memorial service in Broken Arrow to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.

The service was held at Veterans Park this morning, where people gathered to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during 9/11.

Ralph Pointer, the Commander of VFW Post 10887 said the event was about remembrance.

“The main thing is to just get people to remember, it’s just part of human life to forget, especially things that are not really pleasant to remember,” he said.

Pointer said it’s important that 9/11 is remembered all over, not just in Broken Arrow.

“The main thing is its remembered all over the city. Not only in Broken Arrow. Tulsa, Catoosa, everyplace, the Americans come out and celebrate those instances...honoring our dead and recognizing the first responders. Those guys are special people and they should be remembered and honored,” he said.

“All of this is about remembrance and recognition,” Pointer later said.

