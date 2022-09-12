Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating
The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
cobbcountycourier.com
GBI issues initial statement on investigation of fatal shooting by Cobb County police
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued its statement on yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in Marietta during a domestic dispute call:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
WMAZ
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
Family, friends say farewell to Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Ervin had been with the sheriff's office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hundreds line streets to pay tribute to Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Fellow law enforcement officers, military members, veterans, and civilians paid their respect to Cobb County Sheriff's Office Deputy Jonathan Koleski by lining the streets of Kennesaw for his final ride home. People from as far as California came out to honor and pay tribute to...
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
Facing a murder charge after driving into a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes, a metro Atlanta attorney ...
22-year-old man shot dead after lunging at officers with knife during domestic dispute, GBI says
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by Cobb County Police Wednesday night after he lunged at officers with a knife following a domestic dispute in Marietta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. A 911 call regarding a domestic dispute came in around 8:17 p.m. and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home
Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say
ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tributes pouring in for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Memorials are growing for two Cobb County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Marietta. The community has left notes, laid flowers and posted flags both outside the neighborhood where the deputies lost their lives and outside the sheriff's office.
Son 'on no bond' after being charged for mother's death, Forsyth County deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A son was charged in connection to the early September death of his mother, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies responded to a medical call near Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County on September 10. The caller was an older man who said he was unable to wake up a 61-year-old woman who lived in the home. The office did not specify their relationship.
1 dead, another injured after shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the southeast part of the city. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station. APD said officers also responded to 3015 Jonesboro Rd SE and believe both locations are related to the shooting.
Protestors set fire to illegally dumped tires at Atlanta's 'Cop City', DeKalb Fire says
ATLANTA — Crews extinguished a large grass fire Wednesday after a group of environmental protestors allegedly set fire to illegally dumped fires at "Cop City" in Atlanta, according to DeKalb Fire Department. Firefighters were called to an area just outside of the Atlanta Police Department training facility where they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Fairburn (Fairburn, GA)
Officials responded to a multi-vehicle accident that injured five people. The crash happened before Senoia road and involved a tractor-trailer, garbage truck, and other vehicles.
eastcobbnews.com
Police: Man arrested after knife threat at East Cobb Wendy’s
Cobb Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a knife at an East Cobb Wendy’s restaurant Monday night. Anthony O’Bryant Brown, 30, whose booking report says he is homeless, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after the incident at the Wendy’s at 2238 Roswell Road, according to his arrest warrant.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality
The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
‘We love them:’ Community, businesses join together to honor Cobb County deputies killed
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Two deputies who lost their lives in Cobb County last week are being honored as their patrol cars are covered in flowers and their pictures are in the front of the sheriff’s office. Deputies Koleski and Ervin were shot and killed while serving a...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 2