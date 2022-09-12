ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb police fatally shoot man in Marietta; GBI investigating

The following public information release was distributed by the Cobb County Police Department:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022): On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, the Cobb County Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Sandtown Road in Marietta. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:15 p.m., Cobb County...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

GBI issues initial statement on investigation of fatal shooting by Cobb County police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued its statement on yesterday’s fatal shooting of a man in Marietta during a domestic dispute call:. Marietta, GA (September 15, 2022) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, Georgia. The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 14, 2022. One man was shot and died from his injuries. No officers were injured in this incident.
MARIETTA, GA
WMAZ

Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Marietta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cobb, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Owens
Person
Busbee
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
John Thompson

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man left in pool of blood after being attacked in Roswell park, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — A man was attacked in Roswell Area Park Tuesday night and left in a pool of his own blood, police said. A witness stated to police that he was going for an evening walk when he noticed 40-year-old Matthew Donald lying roughly 20 feet off the trail in one of the parking lots around 9:25 p.m, according to Roswell officers. When he walked over closer to him, he realized he was hurt and spotted a large pool of blood surrounding him, according to a statement from police.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Line Of Duty#Violent Crime#U S Army#Ga
11Alive

Tributes pouring in for Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Memorials are growing for two Cobb County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Marietta. The community has left notes, laid flowers and posted flags both outside the neighborhood where the deputies lost their lives and outside the sheriff's office.
11Alive

Son 'on no bond' after being charged for mother's death, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A son was charged in connection to the early September death of his mother, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies responded to a medical call near Frank Boyd Road in Forsyth County on September 10. The caller was an older man who said he was unable to wake up a 61-year-old woman who lived in the home. The office did not specify their relationship.
11Alive

1 dead, another injured after shooting near southeast Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another injured in the southeast part of the city. It happened around 10:45 a.m. at 2996 Jonesboro Rd SE, which is near the Jonesboro Triangle Park and a Chevron gas station. APD said officers also responded to 3015 Jonesboro Rd SE and believe both locations are related to the shooting.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Iraq
eastcobbnews.com

Police: Man arrested after knife threat at East Cobb Wendy’s

Cobb Police have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to kill another man with a knife at an East Cobb Wendy’s restaurant Monday night. Anthony O’Bryant Brown, 30, whose booking report says he is homeless, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault after the incident at the Wendy’s at 2238 Roswell Road, according to his arrest warrant.
MARIETTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Woman dies in Loganville Walmart parking lot pedestrian fatality

The City of Loganville Police Department is reporting that a fatal pedestrian accident in the Loganville Walmart parking lot on Wednesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 53-year-old Buford woman. “Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14th, Loganville Police Department officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck...
LOGANVILLE, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy