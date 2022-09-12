Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
KETV.com
Ground Floor Guitar owner thanks community, OPD after robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — John Svatos was held at gunpoint and forced into the basement of the building that houses Ground Floor Guitar in July, along with store customers. Over two months have gone by since the robbery and Svatos has a fully-stocked store and there's one man in custody.
KETV.com
Series of town halls start for Douglas County mental health facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are opening the doors to public input for the future of mental health facilities in the metro. The first of four town halls will be held at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus Thursday at 6 p.m. "Let's discover what we can do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns
OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
KETV.com
Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
KETV.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route
OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
KETV.com
How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Oktoberfest — a fall tradition — is back in Nebraska. Here's how you can celebrate the German festival in Omaha, Lincoln and the surrounding area. Did we miss your event? Email us at news@ketv.com. Arbor Day Farm Oktoberfest. When: Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Where:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
KETV.com
Parents of visually-impaired artist carry on his legacy in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The parents of a self-taught, visually-impaired artist are pushing the charity efforts of their son forward in Omaha. Jeff Hanson raised millions of dollars for charity before he died two years ago, all through his colorful works of art. In the 27 years of his life,...
KETV.com
Nebraska Hall of Fame honor for Omaha icon Malcolm X was decades in the making
OMAHA, Neb. — Civil rights leader Malcolm X will be inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame, which was decades in the making. The Malcolm X Memorial Foundation in Omaha worked to make it happen. Leaders said it's a relief to see him finally get this recognition. Across generations,...
KETV.com
Gov. Pete Ricketts outlines how Nebraskans can receive 'significant' tax relief
LINCOLN, Neb. — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined Thursday how Nebraskans can receive "significant" tax relief. Ricketts detailed how the process for the income tax credit works for residents. He said the 25% tax credit residents previously received through a refundable tax credit will be increased to 30% for 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
KETV.com
Two people injured in hit-and-run Omaha crash
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning. Omaha police said one driver left the scene near 30th Street and Redick Avenue around 1 a.m. Paramedics took the two injured people to an area hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
KETV.com
Patio grill causes fire at Bellevue apartment complex
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters responded to a fire at Latitude 41 apartments Thursday night around 8:05 p.m. Officials said a grill caught fire on a patio before spreading up the exterior wall of the apartment building. Responders said it was declared a working fire upon arrival. Residents were...
KETV.com
'I think it's a big wake-up call': UNO labor leader praises unions negotiations
Railroad unions representing more than 100,000 workers have reached a tentative deal to avoid a 12:01 a.m. strike. It's a deal one University of Nebraska-Omaha expert calls a big 'wake-up call' for corporations. "We all do better when we all do better," said Jim Begley with UNO's William Brennan Institute...
KETV.com
City of Omaha lays out downtown library demolition timeline
OMAHA, Neb. — The city of Omaha laid out a timeline for the upcoming demolition of the W. Dale Clark Library site. Near the site, South 15th Street between Douglas and Dodge streets is currently closed for sewer replacement. This line will be abandoned when new construction is complete.
KETV.com
'I just love people': 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' premieres on KETV
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" premiered on KETV for the first time on Sept. 12. Jennifer Hudson said she hopes the show can be a place for fun that brings people together. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser had the chance to talk to Hudson in August about the show. "You want...
KETV.com
Lincoln police remove officer's authority following domestic incident
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said an officer had his law enforcement authority removed Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said the officer, who had seven months of service, had authority revoked after officials were made aware of a domestic incident. On Tuesday evening, the department said they were...
KETV.com
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
Comments / 0