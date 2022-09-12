NOTRE DAME — Drew Pyne spoke for the first time since being named the starter. "It's easy to think that [this week] is different, mentally or anything," Pyne said. "I've prepared as hard as I can no matter what situation I've been in. I have to lead the guys on the field and in practice to push ourselves as hard as we can every single day. I'm focused on one thing and that's preparing as hard as I can for Cal and practicing as hard as I can to be able to have success this weekend."

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO