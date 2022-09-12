Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
22 WSBT
ND opens ACC play Dec. 3, men's basketball conference schedule released
NOTRE DAME — Mike Brey and the 2022-23 Notre Dame Men's Basketball will open ACC play on Dec. 3 at Purcell Pavilion against Syracuse. The toughest stretch of the ACC season will likely be February 11, when the Fighting Irish host Virginia Tech, then travel to Duke and the University of Virginia.
22 WSBT
Irish hope to channel frustration into focus
NOTRE DAME — It's a tough week for Notre Dame football. The Irish are 0-2, and looking for answers, as they try and turn things around after a slow start. "Every day, it's super hard, but it's also motivating," says senior captain and linebacker Bo Bauer. "I'm not walking around with my head down, we're finding a better way to do this thing. Just because we took two stumbles doesn't mean we're gonna not get up and finish this season the right way."
22 WSBT
Drew Pyne will make first career start vs. Cal: "I've prepared as hard as I can"
NOTRE DAME — Drew Pyne spoke for the first time since being named the starter. "It's easy to think that [this week] is different, mentally or anything," Pyne said. "I've prepared as hard as I can no matter what situation I've been in. I have to lead the guys on the field and in practice to push ourselves as hard as we can every single day. I'm focused on one thing and that's preparing as hard as I can for Cal and practicing as hard as I can to be able to have success this weekend."
22 WSBT
Kingsmen Prepare For Marquee Matchup Against Elkhart
There's a heavyweight battle brewing in Elkhart this Friday. The Penn Kingsmen will visit the Elkhart Lions in the Northern Indiana Conference opener for both teams. The Lions have yet to lose a game under first year coach Rom Saint-Louis, and they've been dominant in all four games. Elkhart has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Gavin Houser
ELKHART — He’s been a finalist for our Football Fever Highlight of the Night, and that’s the beginning of what Elkhart’s Gavin Houser brings to the Lions football program. "Coming from an injury last year, I knew this was my last year, and I just have...
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHTS: Marian Rolls Past Elkhart With 5-0 Shutout
ELKHART — Eli Moody scored two goals and Noah Balyeat posted a shutout as Marian beat Elkhart Wednesday night 5-0. The Knights came into the contest as the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, facing off against a Lions team holding the thirteenth spot in Class 3A. Marian got on...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: Notre Dame concessions offering new food options at the stadium
While Notre Dame football fans can still expect to get staples such as popcorn and regular hot dogs at Notre Dame Stadium, the concessions team have stepped things up a notch this year. Like in 2019, fans will now be able to get signature favorites like a pork tenderloin sandwich,...
22 WSBT
Berrien Springs opens arts and athletics complex
Berrien Springs, Mich. — Overcrowding, late nights, and having to leave the facility just to practice. What has been an inconvenience for Berrien Springs families has hopefully turned into a new sense of pride. Overall, it was a 24-million-dollar project. An idea that was first voted down in 2014,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
South Bend Army veteran looks forward to Honor Flight Chicago
South Bend, Ind. — Created in 1775, the U.S. Army is made up of the most dedicated, most respected Soldiers in the world. One Army veteran from South Bend will be honored for his service next week in Washington D.C. Jack Hilbrich is 95 years old and served in...
22 WSBT
South Bend abortion clinic finds alternative services to avoid closing
South Bend, Ind. — A South Bend abortion clinic has found a way to stay open, despite Indiana's near total-ban on abortions. The recently passed law will take effect in two days. Whole Woman's Health believed the law would hurt its finances and could have forced it to close.
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Police say Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. Castillo is described to be around 5' 6" weighing 140 pounds. He has dark...
22 WSBT
Local National Weather Service radar down for repairs
North Webster, Ind. — For the next two weeks, the doppler radar at the National Weather Service Office in North Webster will be out of commission. Usually you’d see a 30-ft diameter, white dome on top of the Doppler radar tower. But if you drove along State Road 13 in North Webster Thursday morning, that dome was missing. In order to replace a critical piece of the doppler radar, the dome had to be removed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Court hearing scheduled for Wednesday to determine waiver hearing date for juvenile
A St. Joseph County Prosecutor is one step closer to trying a 16-year-old juvenile as an adult for his alleged role in the death of Terez Parker Jr., 17, of South Bend. A hearing to determine whether the teenager will be tried as an adult will be scheduled tomorrow. On...
22 WSBT
Months-long study looks to improve experience at Elkhart Community Schools
Elkhart, Ind. — Improving curriculum and building trust at Elkhart Community Schools; that’s the mission of a months-long study conducted by School IQ and SitelogIQ. They're also looking into how to make classrooms better and help students and staff members overcome challenges and reach their goals. This isn't...
22 WSBT
A semi-truck carrying pigs overturns near CR 17 Toll Road exit in Elkhart
This happened at the County Road 17 exit near the Indiana Toll Road. ISP says there are 165 pigs on that truck. Two pigs were able to get out. WSBT crew on the scene say the pigs could be heard squealing and their snouts seen as they poked through the holes of the trailer.
22 WSBT
Lakeshore Public Schools looking for district feedback
Stevensville, Mich. — Lakeshore Public Schools wants to hear from you about how to improve the district. School leaders say they are looking into a capital improvement bond and want the community to be involved. The main areas of concern are priority needs in each building, energy efficiency, and...
22 WSBT
Traffic alert: South Bend road closures as May House is moved
A historic house just north of Downtown South Bend is now on the move. The May House is moving because of expansion at Memorial Hospital nearby. Right now, the house sits at the corner of a Memorial Hospital Parking lot, at Park Lane and Main Street. It's being moved to...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Benton Harbor has plan to boost academics
School leaders in Benton Harbor are hoping a new strategic plan and other district-wide initiatives will help improve student achievement. Graduation rates and test scores at Benton Harbor Area Schools have been low for years. Now, with a positive general fund balance and brand-new teacher raises, school leaders believe the...
22 WSBT
Testing advised for some after Berrien Co. Youth Fair Swine Flu case
One person in Berrien County has tested positive for a variant of the Swine Flu after attending the Berrien county Youth Fair this summer. It's a variant of Influenza A called H1N2. This has Berrien County Health officials focused on watching the spread. "Most recently we've seen it spreading from...
22 WSBT
Elkhart County facing 8,000-acre greenspace deficit in outdoor recreation plan
Elkhart County, Ind. — Elkhart County is one step closer to its newest park. Corson Riverwoods Park is planned to be built on donated land along a one mile stretch of the Little Elkhart River. State officials says Elkhart County needs around 100 more of these parks to meet...
Comments / 0