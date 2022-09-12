ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Irish hope to channel frustration into focus

NOTRE DAME — It's a tough week for Notre Dame football. The Irish are 0-2, and looking for answers, as they try and turn things around after a slow start. "Every day, it's super hard, but it's also motivating," says senior captain and linebacker Bo Bauer. "I'm not walking around with my head down, we're finding a better way to do this thing. Just because we took two stumbles doesn't mean we're gonna not get up and finish this season the right way."
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Drew Pyne will make first career start vs. Cal: "I've prepared as hard as I can"

NOTRE DAME — Drew Pyne spoke for the first time since being named the starter. "It's easy to think that [this week] is different, mentally or anything," Pyne said. "I've prepared as hard as I can no matter what situation I've been in. I have to lead the guys on the field and in practice to push ourselves as hard as we can every single day. I'm focused on one thing and that's preparing as hard as I can for Cal and practicing as hard as I can to be able to have success this weekend."
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Kingsmen Prepare For Marquee Matchup Against Elkhart

There's a heavyweight battle brewing in Elkhart this Friday. The Penn Kingsmen will visit the Elkhart Lions in the Northern Indiana Conference opener for both teams. The Lions have yet to lose a game under first year coach Rom Saint-Louis, and they've been dominant in all four games. Elkhart has...
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Football
City
Marshall, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Gavin Houser

ELKHART — He’s been a finalist for our Football Fever Highlight of the Night, and that’s the beginning of what Elkhart’s Gavin Houser brings to the Lions football program. "Coming from an injury last year, I knew this was my last year, and I just have...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

HIGHLIGHTS: Marian Rolls Past Elkhart With 5-0 Shutout

ELKHART — Eli Moody scored two goals and Noah Balyeat posted a shutout as Marian beat Elkhart Wednesday night 5-0. The Knights came into the contest as the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, facing off against a Lions team holding the thirteenth spot in Class 3A. Marian got on...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Berrien Springs opens arts and athletics complex

Berrien Springs, Mich. — Overcrowding, late nights, and having to leave the facility just to practice. What has been an inconvenience for Berrien Springs families has hopefully turned into a new sense of pride. Overall, it was a 24-million-dollar project. An idea that was first voted down in 2014,...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Notre#Fighting Irish
22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing 16-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Police say Eric Castillo was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the 1900 block of Fellows Street. Castillo is described to be around 5' 6" weighing 140 pounds. He has dark...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Local National Weather Service radar down for repairs

North Webster, Ind. — For the next two weeks, the doppler radar at the National Weather Service Office in North Webster will be out of commission. Usually you’d see a 30-ft diameter, white dome on top of the Doppler radar tower. But if you drove along State Road 13 in North Webster Thursday morning, that dome was missing. In order to replace a critical piece of the doppler radar, the dome had to be removed.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
22 WSBT

Months-long study looks to improve experience at Elkhart Community Schools

Elkhart, Ind. — Improving curriculum and building trust at Elkhart Community Schools; that’s the mission of a months-long study conducted by School IQ and SitelogIQ. They're also looking into how to make classrooms better and help students and staff members overcome challenges and reach their goals. This isn't...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Lakeshore Public Schools looking for district feedback

Stevensville, Mich. — Lakeshore Public Schools wants to hear from you about how to improve the district. School leaders say they are looking into a capital improvement bond and want the community to be involved. The main areas of concern are priority needs in each building, energy efficiency, and...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

Traffic alert: South Bend road closures as May House is moved

A historic house just north of Downtown South Bend is now on the move. The May House is moving because of expansion at Memorial Hospital nearby. Right now, the house sits at the corner of a Memorial Hospital Parking lot, at Park Lane and Main Street. It's being moved to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Benton Harbor has plan to boost academics

School leaders in Benton Harbor are hoping a new strategic plan and other district-wide initiatives will help improve student achievement. Graduation rates and test scores at Benton Harbor Area Schools have been low for years. Now, with a positive general fund balance and brand-new teacher raises, school leaders believe the...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy