ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Iowan

Pete Ruden

Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Austin Hanson

I like Nevada to win this game outright. So, I’m pretty confident in saying the Wolf Pack will cover this week’s 23-point spread. Pete and I haven’t agreed much on Iowa spreads this year, and he is right about his bet for this week being disgusting. Bold move, Pete. If you beat me this week, you earned it. I don’t even see Iowa scoring 23 points in this game.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Daily Iowan

Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season

Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

One-on-one with Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts

The Daily Iowan: Good, man. Nice to see you. So, every week at the DI we do a little fun one-on-one interview where we ask fun questions. Roberts: Let’s do it. Let’s do it. DI: So, my first question for you is, if there was an NCAA Football...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | What we’ve learned from Iowa soccer’s nonconference play

The Iowa soccer team just wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a 6-0 win at Northern Iowa. The win was a much-needed beatdown after a disappointing 2-1 loss to an Iowa State team that hasn’t been above the .500 mark since 2016. Inconsistency has been the only consistent thing...
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#Uni
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s cross country freshmen making immediate impact

Iowa men’s cross country had a problem with depth in 2021. Outside of then-junior Nick Trattner and then-senior Noah Healy, the Hawkeyes had trouble scoring points with the rest of the team. Now, Healy has graduated, and the Hawkeyes are looking for new runners to step up and contribute....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine leads the charge

Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine has stepped up in a big way during her sophomore campaign. The Macungie, Pennsylvania, native has netted five goals and dished out four assists en route to a team-leading 14 points through six games this season. She shares the team lead with junior Alex Wesneski.
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Iowan

UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event

A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population

Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visits UI student veterans

U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough met with University of Iowa student veterans in the Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support (IVETS) group to talk about programs and resources for Iowa veterans on campus Monday. McDonough and the group discussed the Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Point/Counterpoint | Are internships necessary for UI students?

Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Luke Krchak debate on whether internships are necessary for UI students’ future?. Internships are essential to students. Most students, like myself, have little idea what they want to do after college. Fortunately, internships can give students find a clearer vision for their...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City School Board appoints Molly Abraham as newest board member

Molly Abraham, appointed to the Iowa City School Board on Tuesday, plans to use her unique perspective as longtime district educator and administrator during her time on the board. As educator in the Iowa City school district for 38 years, Abraham previously worked as a special education teacher for 18...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI plans Tigerhawk street murals across campus

Two University of Iowa crosswalks will represent Black and Gold. The UI commissioned the painting of a Tigerhawk mural that spans across Jefferson Street and the T. Anne Cleary Walkway crosswalk, and the university plans to install more on campus. The Tigerhawk logo was painted on the crosswalk on Aug....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI to establish translation and global literacy center with over $1 million

A new center at the University of Iowa will promote translation and global literacy across the undergraduate curriculum and overall research. The UI was granted more than $1 million to establish a National Resource Center for Translation and Global Literacy. In August, the U.S. Department of Education awarded the UI’s...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy