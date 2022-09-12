Read full article on original website
Pete Ruden
Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
Iowa volleyball’s Toyosi Onabanjo increases workload in 2022 season
Sophomore outside hitter Toyosi Onabanjo is one of eight returners on a team filled with newcomers. With nine new faces and a new head coach, Onabanjo has made it a priority this season to be whoever her teammates need her to be. Whether that’s being a supporter off the court...
How Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather went from a basketball recruit to a Power Five safety
Kaevon Merriweather didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. The Iowa safety’s career didn’t start because he loved the game. He joined his high school team because of his mother. “I was in his ear about working out,” LaTanya Franklin, Merriweather’s mother, said....
Austin Hanson
I like Nevada to win this game outright. So, I’m pretty confident in saying the Wolf Pack will cover this week’s 23-point spread. Pete and I haven’t agreed much on Iowa spreads this year, and he is right about his bet for this week being disgusting. Bold move, Pete. If you beat me this week, you earned it. I don’t even see Iowa scoring 23 points in this game.
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season
One-on-one with Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts
The Daily Iowan: Good, man. Nice to see you. So, every week at the DI we do a little fun one-on-one interview where we ask fun questions. Roberts: Let’s do it. Let’s do it. DI: So, my first question for you is, if there was an NCAA Football...
Opinion | What we’ve learned from Iowa soccer’s nonconference play
The Iowa soccer team just wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a 6-0 win at Northern Iowa. The win was a much-needed beatdown after a disappointing 2-1 loss to an Iowa State team that hasn’t been above the .500 mark since 2016. Inconsistency has been the only consistent thing...
Iowa football notebook | Petras still Iowa’s No. 1 quarterback, CB Jermari Harris out for the season
Iowa football is standing pat at quarterback — for now. Head coach Kirk Ferentz said senior Spencer Petras will start against Nevada Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium. Petras, who has completed 23 of his 51 pass attempts for 201 yards and two touchdowns this season, remains ahead of junior Alex Padilla on Iowa’s depth chart.
‘The people that I play for’: Punter Tory Taylor’s family visits U.S. to watch Iowa football
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor has racked up a lot of honors. The 2020 Big Ten Punter of the Year set Iowa’s single-season record with 3,688 punting yards last year, averaging 46.1 per boot. He was a 2021-22 semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the nation’s best punter.
Iowa men’s cross country freshmen making immediate impact
Iowa men’s cross country had a problem with depth in 2021. Outside of then-junior Nick Trattner and then-senior Noah Healy, the Hawkeyes had trouble scoring points with the rest of the team. Now, Healy has graduated, and the Hawkeyes are looking for new runners to step up and contribute....
Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine leads the charge
Iowa field hockey’s Annika Herbine has stepped up in a big way during her sophomore campaign. The Macungie, Pennsylvania, native has netted five goals and dished out four assists en route to a team-leading 14 points through six games this season. She shares the team lead with junior Alex Wesneski.
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery releases statement on Cameo video to Brian Ferentz
Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery was featured in a Cameo video that surfaced on social media late Monday night. In the 15-second clip, McCaffery left a message for Iowa football’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. McCaffery released the following statement in response to the video Tuesday evening:. “I...
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Iowa City, UI continues to remove emerald ash tree population
Ash trees in Iowa City continue to fall victim to the emerald ash borer beetle despite preventative treatment and removal efforts by arborists over the last decade. The emerald ash borer is a small, green beetle native to East Asia. The invasive beetle was first discovered in the United States in 2002 and moved across the country because people unknowingly transported them on infected ash wood.
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visits UI student veterans
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough met with University of Iowa student veterans in the Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support (IVETS) group to talk about programs and resources for Iowa veterans on campus Monday. McDonough and the group discussed the Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive...
Point/Counterpoint | Are internships necessary for UI students?
Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Contributor Luke Krchak debate on whether internships are necessary for UI students’ future?. Internships are essential to students. Most students, like myself, have little idea what they want to do after college. Fortunately, internships can give students find a clearer vision for their...
Decision to restore Iowa City Happy Hollows Park’s ‘skinned’ infield tabled
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Commission shelved plans to consider restoring Happy Hollows Park’s baseball field until 2024 on Wednesday. The Happy Hollow Park baseball diamond, on 800 Brown St., was grassed over 2019. The commission reconsidered a skinned baseball infield because of pre-existing renovation projects for the park.
Iowa City School Board appoints Molly Abraham as newest board member
Molly Abraham, appointed to the Iowa City School Board on Tuesday, plans to use her unique perspective as longtime district educator and administrator during her time on the board. As educator in the Iowa City school district for 38 years, Abraham previously worked as a special education teacher for 18...
UI plans Tigerhawk street murals across campus
Two University of Iowa crosswalks will represent Black and Gold. The UI commissioned the painting of a Tigerhawk mural that spans across Jefferson Street and the T. Anne Cleary Walkway crosswalk, and the university plans to install more on campus. The Tigerhawk logo was painted on the crosswalk on Aug....
UI to establish translation and global literacy center with over $1 million
A new center at the University of Iowa will promote translation and global literacy across the undergraduate curriculum and overall research. The UI was granted more than $1 million to establish a National Resource Center for Translation and Global Literacy. In August, the U.S. Department of Education awarded the UI’s...
