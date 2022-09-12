ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
PITTSBURGH, PA
State
Illinois State
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Knew Russell Wilson’s Weakness All Along

The Seattle Seahawks edged the Denver Broncos during their Monday Night Football showdown, 17-16. The NFC West squad bucked the prediction of most football fans and experts of a dominating victory by Denver. After all, the Broncos have a powerful offense led by former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Steelers Dynamic 2nd-Year Tight End Pat Freiermuth Wasn’t Supposed To Be Downfield On Big Overtime Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers are known for drafting extremely well, especially outside of the first round. It appears that they have hit a home run with second-year tight end, Pat Freiermuth . He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and after having a solid rookie season, was a vital piece in the team’s 23-20 Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The tight end joined 102.5 DVE on Tuesday morning and talked about the big win on Sunday, quarterback, Mitch Trubisky and his hatred for all teams in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Cooper Kupp Has Three-Word Response To Week 1 Loss To Bills

The Super Bowl hangover that plagues champions seemed to hit the Los Angeles Rams hard as they looked completely out of sorts in their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Rams were able to keep pace with the Bills in the first half thanks to a couple of much-needed turnovers, but the second half was a disaster as they failed to get anything going on either end of the field. Cooper Kupp was the lone bright spot for Los Angeles as he finished the evening with 13 receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown, but he clearly needed help throughout the game.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Ryan Clark does Seahawks' Drew Lock 'dirty' after 'MNF' win over Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks were routinely linked in summer reports and rumors with San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo as journeyman Geno Smith and 2019 second-round draft pick Drew Lock were competing for the right to serve as the replacement for Russell Wilson, who was traded from the Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Feels That Some NBA Players Dislike Him For Being Himself: “That’s Why I Bust Their Ass”

Ja Morant is just 23 years old, but he has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA. He won Rookie of the Year in 2020 and followed that up with his first All-Star selection this past season. He also won Most Improved Player last season after averaging 27.4 points per game and led the Grizzlies to the second-best record in the league.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Melvin Gordon has message for Pete Carroll, Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a big upset in their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, and Melvin Gordon does not seem pleased with the way they carried themselves after the win. Gordon apparently felt that Pete Carroll and others on the Seattle sideline were a bit...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank

The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts of one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
IOWA CITY, IA

