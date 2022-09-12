Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Hillary Clinton. Photo by: Mike Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hillary Clinton said on CNN Sunday that Trump should be investigated and tried like a regular citizen.

"If there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton said.

Clinton on Wednesday said that she also didn't want to pre-judge the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

As the investigation into classified documents found at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence presses on, Hillary Clinton said she believes her former political opponent should be held accountable for any illegal actions — just as any other citizen would.

Former President Trump is being investigated by the Department of Justice for taking classified documents from his presidency to his home in Mar-a-Lago. The investigation is looking into whether Trump violated three laws — including a portion of the Espionage Act — that could land him up to 33 years behind bars if convicted.

"He's not the president, and we do have some special exceptions for someone actually in the office. So, I do think that, just like any American, if there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton said on a Sunday episode of CNN's "State of the Union."

"But if the evidence proves or seems to show that there are charges that should be leveled, then I think the rule of law should apply to anyone," Clinton told CNN reporter Dana Bush Sunday.

The former Secretary of State previously told hosts of "The View" Wednesday that she didn't want to "pre-judge" the investigation into Trump. She maintained, though, that "no one is above the law."

"I've been pre-judged — wrongly — enough, I'm not gonna pre-judge somebody else," she said on Wednesday. Clinton had once been the subject of a State Department investigation looking into her use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State — a controversy that was prominent during the 2016 Presidential election as she faced off against Trump. In 2019, the Department found "no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information."

"Both as secretary of state and as a private citizen, I have answered every question I've ever been asked. I've testified for eleven hours," Clinton said on Sunday. "I think that's the way the system is supposed to work."