LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, has ceased operations. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO