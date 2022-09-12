Read full article on original website
PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, has ceased operations. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
Long-time Clark Co. coroner Robert Gayheart remembered for his compassion
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral services were held Thursday for long-time Clark County coroner Robert Gayheart. Gayheart passed away on September 9 at the age of 54 after a long battle with cancer. He was the county’s coroner for 14 years. Clark County Judge-Executive Henry Branham talked with...
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
Hunger Walk held at LCA to shed light on food insecurity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hunger walks were held in Kentucky on Thursday to shed light on food insecurity in the state. Mayor Linda Gorton declared September Hunger Walk Month in Lexington. Students gathered in the bleachers at Lexington Christian Academy to learn how they can make a difference in the...
Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival
Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. Calipari & Payne share funny moment at Kentucky Chamber...
Lexington blues legend hosting concert to raise scholarship funds
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington and international blues artist, Tee Dee Young, is set to play a blues show at the Lyric Theatre on Sept. 23. However, this blues performance will not just be for show. Young is raising scholarship money for a new fund to help high...
UK police to host active aggressor response training
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The University of Kentucky Police Department will soon host training to help individuals respond against an active aggressor. According to the FBI, active aggressor incidents in the United States are up 52.5% between 2020 and 2021. The training is open to UK students, faculty,...
'Find your taste' at new Black-owned bourbon tasting room
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The creators of Fresh Bourbon are inviting guests to sit back and enjoy a new spin on a Kentucky favorite at their new tasting room. As one of Kentucky's first Black-owned bourbon producers, Tia and Sean Edwards are opening the doors to their new tasting lounge on Main Street in Lexington.
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Midway Museum celebrates grand opening
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Midway Museum celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. Showing off the city’s proud history of thoroughbred racehorses, railroads and distilleries took decades to come to fruition. David Hume, the president of Midway Museum, said Midway was the first town in the United States specifically...
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to address issues related to off-campus parties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting near campus and a major disturbance on State Street after a UK game has police stepping up patrols. UK police is teaming up with the Lexington Police Department to create a stronger presence. But it’s coming at time when LPD is already facing several shortages.
UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule at home next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. When the Wildcats host Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park on March 17-19 it will be only the second time in since the opening of the 2013 season the Cats begin league play at home.
What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
Emotional Lexington police chief demands public 'start appreciating' law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emotional police chief addressed reporters at a Lexington news conference Tuesday morning as he and the city's mayor answered questions about the recent rise in violent crime in Lexington. "Start appreciating what your police do for you," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters, according...
