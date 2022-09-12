ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

Related
WKYT 27

PRHBTN decides to no longer create murals in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - PRHBTN, the organization that has funded and supported more than 40 pieces of street art in Lexington, has ceased operations. “As of right now, we are kind of shifting focus to focus more on our gallery, and we won’t be producing large-scale producing, large-scale public murals in the fall anymore,” PRHBTN co-founder John Winters said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Boston, KY
City
California, KY
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Dine out in Lexington Thursday for a cause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington group is asking you to dine out Thursday - for a cause. Nearly 50 Lexington restaurants are participating in this year’s ‘Dining Out For Life.’. AVOL organizes the event to raise money for HIV awareness and patient support. Restaurants taking part include...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Hunger Walk held at LCA to shed light on food insecurity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hunger walks were held in Kentucky on Thursday to shed light on food insecurity in the state. Mayor Linda Gorton declared September Hunger Walk Month in Lexington. Students gathered in the bleachers at Lexington Christian Academy to learn how they can make a difference in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Simon
WKYT 27

Mike Hall - Woodford County Twilight Festival

Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Cole Armies and Anthonty Smallwood - Dining Out for Life. Police said at 8:48 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Florence Avenue for someone who had been shot. Calipari & Payne share funny moment at Kentucky Chamber...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

UK police to host active aggressor response training

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The University of Kentucky Police Department will soon host training to help individuals respond against an active aggressor. According to the FBI, active aggressor incidents in the United States are up 52.5% between 2020 and 2021. The training is open to UK students, faculty,...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'Find your taste' at new Black-owned bourbon tasting room

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The creators of Fresh Bourbon are inviting guests to sit back and enjoy a new spin on a Kentucky favorite at their new tasting room. As one of Kentucky's first Black-owned bourbon producers, Tia and Sean Edwards are opening the doors to their new tasting lounge on Main Street in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#New York City#The World Trade Center
WKYT 27

Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Midway Museum celebrates grand opening

MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Midway Museum celebrated its grand opening on Wednesday. Showing off the city’s proud history of thoroughbred racehorses, railroads and distilleries took decades to come to fruition. David Hume, the president of Midway Museum, said Midway was the first town in the United States specifically...
MIDWAY, KY
WTVQ

Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WKYT 27

UK Baseball releases 2023 SEC schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky baseball team will open its 30-game 2022 Southeastern Conference schedule at home next spring, the league announced on Wednesday. When the Wildcats host Texas A&M at Kentucky Proud Park on March 17-19 it will be only the second time in since the opening of the 2013 season the Cats begin league play at home.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy