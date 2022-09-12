ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
The Staten Island Advance

Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
The Staten Island Advance

Tottenville HS names its new wrestling room in honor of fallen 9/11 hero and school alum Mark P. Whitford

Dozens of teary-eyed spectators filled the new wrestling room at Tottenville HS on Thursday afternoon, where school officials aptly titled the space in honor of one of their own. Friends, family, and members of the FDNY joined the current wrestling team on campus to unveil the Mark P. Whitford wrestling room -- named in honor of a 9/11 hero firefighter who once dominated the mats in Huguenot as a high school grappler himself.
The Staten Island Advance

These photos exposed the horrors of Willowbrook State School more than 50 years ago

This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which opened in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

