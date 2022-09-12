Read full article on original website
Councilmen allocate $350,000 for gym refurbishment at Staten Island school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A pair of Staten Island City Councilmen allocated $350,000 to a New Springville middle school to refurbish its gym, the duo announced Thursday. City Councilman David Carr (R-Mid-Island) allocated $200,000 and City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South Shore) allocated $150,000 as part of their capital funding this year to renovate the gymnasium at I.S. 72, The Police Officer Rocco Laurie Intermediate School.
Anthony Varvaro funeral: Law enforcement from 2 states, FDNY, mourners fill Staten Island streets in final goodbye
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— As the soft roar of police motorcycles and thumping of ceremonial drums broke what felt like an eternity of intense silence Thursday morning in Tompkinsville, the funeral procession of Port Authority Police Officer Anthony Varvaro rolled slowly past hundreds of stone faced officers standing firmly at attention.
From ‘Clipper’ to ‘Klipper’: A legendary St. George dining spot | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A favorite old-time eating establishment, of most late called, Karl’s Klipper in St. George, served its final meals and drinks on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. “The time has come for Karl’s Klipper to close our doors. It was a great ride filled with tons of...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Oysterfest at Flagship Brewery
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Decorate tote bags and discuss sociocultural issues at Young Adult Fridays: “Arts and Revolution!” Free. 3...
Do you live in a coveted Staten Island neighborhood? New real estate stats disclose which towns are most popular.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – North Shore or South Shore? Oceanfront or in the “Hills?” There’s always been an unofficial (and rather opinionated) debate among borough residents about which section of Staten Island is most desirable and which neighborhoods have the biggest lure. Want an older, charming...
Report: NYC mother charged with drowning kids is not medically cleared for arraignment by DA
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 30-year-old Brooklyn mother charged with drowning her three young children in Coney Island has been ruled not mentally stable enough to handle an arraignment, according to the Brooklyn district attorney. Erin Merdy has been hospitalized at NYU Langone Brooklyn’s psychiatric ward since Monday morning...
Break out the sweaters and get cozy with a new pet. Sept. 17-18
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fall can present hidden dangers to pets. 1. Mushrooms: Wild mushrooms thrive during the fall. The cool climate and damp leaves offer a perfect place for them to grow. Before you let your pet out, take a quick look and pull any that they could eat.
Tottenville HS names its new wrestling room in honor of fallen 9/11 hero and school alum Mark P. Whitford
Dozens of teary-eyed spectators filled the new wrestling room at Tottenville HS on Thursday afternoon, where school officials aptly titled the space in honor of one of their own. Friends, family, and members of the FDNY joined the current wrestling team on campus to unveil the Mark P. Whitford wrestling room -- named in honor of a 9/11 hero firefighter who once dominated the mats in Huguenot as a high school grappler himself.
Staten Island H.S. juniors, seniors: Applications to be nominated for U.S. military academies due Oct. 7
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are you a high school junior or senior interested in attending a military service academy? You can apply to be nominated by your local congressmember the Air Force, Army, Merchant Marine or Navy academies this fall. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) announced that her office...
These photos exposed the horrors of Willowbrook State School more than 50 years ago
This story is part of a series about Willowbrook State School, which became a national symbol of the cruel warehousing of developmentally disabled children and adults during the 20th Century. The institution, which opened in the 1930s, was a place where the borough’s most vulnerable residents were abused, starved and neglected. Staten Island Advance reporter Jane Kurtin, along with photographer Eric Aerts, documented these horrors, which led to drastic changes over time in the way developmentally disabled people are treated in the U.S.
Staten Island ‘yogipreneur’ provides a ‘private yoga experience’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Renee Kroeker’s yoga journey began more than 25 years ago when she stumbled upon an advertisement for classes at a local community center. “I felt a sense of immediate gratification in the afterglow of my first class that got me hooked right away,” recalled the Castleton Corners resident.
Outerbridge Tunnel? Port Authority urged to evaluate underwater connection from Staten Island to New Jersey.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For nearly 100 years, Staten Islanders have driven over the Outerbridge Crossing, but if the borough’s elected officials get their way, residents could be driving under it in the years to come. On Wednesday, a group of Staten Island elected officials, led by Councilman Joe...
Adams disgracefully forgets about Staten Island on 9/11 (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Mayor Bill de Blasio, whom Staten Islanders vilify like few other elected officials, attended every one of our borough’s 9/11 memorial ceremonies at the “Postcards” monument during his time in office. Mayor Eric Adams has already missed his first. When you’re doing...
An educator, author and community fixture: Woman killed in Huguenot had strong Staten Island ties
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just weeks ago that Sherylyn Bailey was celebrating her 74th birthday. The two-time breast cancer survivor, teacher and Historic Richmond Town board member received hundreds of well wishes — but one stood out. “Happy Birthday, Mommy!!” wrote Mauri Belarmino, her daughter, on...
NYPD: Woman seriously hurt in Staten Island hit-and-run. Witness describes ‘bloodcurdling’ screams.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was seriously hurt in an alleged hit-and-run crash in New Dorp Thursday afternoon that sparked a large police search and, according to witness accounts, sent screams piercing throughout the neighborhood. The victim, an off-duty FDNY EMT, suffered “traumatic injuries” in the incident, an...
Are you the winner of the $36K TAKE 5 Lottery ticket sold on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Did you check your TAKE 5 ticket yesterday? If not, you should check it now. The New York Lottery announced on Thursday that one top-prize winning ticket for the Sept.14 TAKE 5 evening drawing – worth $36,460 – was sold on Staten Island. The...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: More adorable back-to-school photos!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This week’s Best Dressed is another back-to-school photo slideshow! A brand new school year is upon us, to the delight of parents from all shores on Staten Island, excited to get the kiddos back on a routine. What’s more, students returned to school maskless, without coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
Staten Island has lowest rate of student COVID vaccination in NYC, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new study revealed that Staten Island is the New York City borough with the lowest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine rates among students, with only 38% vaccinated. A recent report in the journal JAMA Network Open examined data from more than 1,500 NYC schools with an average...
Woman, 31, arrested in horrific Staten Island crash where off-duty EMT was critically injured
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman has been arrested in a horrific crash where an off-duty EMT was critically injured in New Dorp. Nicole Marino faces charges that include driving without a valid license, unauthorized use of a vehicle and issuing a false report. She is a New Dorp resident.
