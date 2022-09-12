Read full article on original website
SFGate
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood
Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
Jimmy Kimmel under fire for ruining 'Abbott Elementary' creator Quinta Brunson's Emmys moment
Twitter erupted with comments that he ruined Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.
SFGate
Irene Papas, ‘Zorba The Greek’ and ‘Z’ Star, Dies at 93
Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Sports confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement. Papas starred in over 70 films and stage productions throughout her career spanning nearly six decades, from Hollywood features to French and Italian cinema. She also appeared in dozens of Greek tragedies, including the title role in the 1961 film adaptation of “Antigone.”
SFGate
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway.
RELATED PEOPLE
This obscure Bay Area experiment shaped the ending of ‘Star Wars’
The newly released six-part Disney Plus streaming docuseries “Light & Magic” goes deep into the history of George Lucas’ San Francisco-based special effects studio Industrial Light & Magic, which was founded in 1975. The ending of the second episode explores the process behind the Death Star chase scene, in which the fate of the Rebel Alliance hangs on Luke Skywalker’s ability to speed his X-wing through a narrow trench and blast a thermal exhaust port that is only 2 meters wide. In reality, the entire surface of the Death Star was a hand-built model that measured approximately 15 by 40 feet. Meticulous craftsmanship contributed to the verisimilitude, but the documentary reveals that the filmmaking techniques that made the scene feel so real are actually rooted outside the realm of special effects. It turns out that the entire sequence hinged on a model developed during an urban planning study at UC Berkeley in the early 1970s, which also happened to shape the future of San Francisco’s skyline.
SFGate
‘Roost’ Review: An Insubstantial Thriller About Trauma That’s Neither Thrilling Nor Fresh
A humdrum thriller that clumsily digs into themes of sexual and emotional trauma, Amy Redford’s sophomore feature “Roost” follows Anna (Grace Van Dien), an archetypal perceptive teenage girl on the cusp of maturity. Because she’s the observant kind who yearns for big ideas and possibilities outside of her small suburban world, it’s no surprise that it isn’t a square teenage boy from her school that romantically sweeps Anna off her feet, but a man of nearly 30 years of age she’s met online.
SFGate
India’s Diljit Dosanjh Talks ‘Jogi,’ Netflix Film on 1984 Delhi Riots: ‘There Are Many Untold Stories’
For India in general and the Sikh community in particular, 1984 is a particularly emotive year, including for musician and actor Diljit Dosanjh, the star of Netflix film “Jogi.”. In June 1984, the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi ordered an army operation against separatist militants at the Golden...
SFGate
France Televisions’ Youth-Skewed Service Slash Powers Premium Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)
France’s broadcasting group, France Televisions, launched Slash, a niche platform skewing millennials, as part of its efforts to keep its brand relevant among younger viewers. In five years, the service has become one of France’s biggest showcases of daring scripted content created by and starring diverse talents. Slash,...
