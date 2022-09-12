Read full article on original website
KYTV
Businesses and walkers alike are excited for MoDOT’s upcoming Glenstone Avenue pedestrian safety project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for new safety precautions for pedestrians is coming in 2023 across much of Glenstone Avenue. MoDOT officials said for Glenstone Avenue, expect new traffic patterns, stop signs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and more on roughly eight miles of roadway. Kristi Bachman with MoDOT said they are excited...
I-49 dump truck overturns near Carthage, Mo., gravel covers both NB lanes
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:10 p.m. Wednesday reports of a dump truck overturned, dumping its load, on I-49 north at the Civil War Road exit alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire, Mercy Ambulance and Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
KYTV
A fire destroys a house southeast of Ozark, Mo.
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that destroyed a house Friday morning. Firefighters were called at 4:00 to the 600 block of Avionics Avenue, north of Ozark Mountain Aviation. Four departments assisted the Ozark Fire Protection District including Nixa, Logan-Rogersville, Highlandville, and...
KYTV
Deadly crash ties up traffic on I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that snarled traffic on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. Police say a westbound semi hit a pickup after pulling in front of the big rig Thursday afternoon. Officers say the man driving the pickup...
Why your waits at train crossings are growing longer than ever in Springfield
BNSF Railway, the main rail carrier serving Springfield, is one of the companies testing the limits of trains lengths. The Fort Worth-based company didn’t have anyone to go on camera. However, in a statement, Ben Wilemon, BNSF External Corporate Communications Manager, explained the railway’s perspective:
KYTV
Taney County, Mo. Ambulance District’s new cots provide additional safety for paramedics and patients
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Ambulance District is installing new cots in trucks this week. It comes at a pretty hefty cost. The Power Pro 2 Stryker cots and loading systems will soon be in all 12 trucks fleet-wide. The cots auto-load into the ambulance and support up to 700 pounds.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: Range Line bridge work causes traffic issues and an iconic director passes away
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ok. – Authorities investigate the deaths of two people in Delaware county. Law enforcement says the bodies of a man and a young boy were found near Highway 28 and 395 Road south of Grand Lake. They’re not sure how long the bodies have been there though a car was near the bodies and, though police say they are not certain the two are related, a search warrant was requested for the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
KYTV
A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
KYTV
What utility companies are offering to help with higher bills expected this winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As natural gas prices surge, many companies blame the intense winter storm in 2021 and the lack of supply. Regardless of the cause, this means utility bills this winter are expected to be much higher than the previous year, with estimates ranging from 30% to 50% more.
KYTV
Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.
BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Man steals truck from Rogersville construction company
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a theft from a Rogersville business. Security cameras captured a man stealing a truck from a construction company. The property is located in the 4500 block of south Farm Road 223, just north of Highway 60 near S & H Farm Supply.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society debuts new name, facility upgrades
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - At the beginning of September, the former Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society in Branson announced it was changing its name. It has also remodeled parts of the center. The organization’s new name is the Branson Humane Society. The old name was modeled after the book,...
KYTV
Mosquito season remains strong across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Even with fall approaching the Ozarks, the mosquitoes aren’t calling it quits just yet. Thanks to rain over the past few weeks, pest control companies have seen an increase in calls for mosquito control. Bug Zero in Springfield is one of those companies fielding the calls, and it’s pretty easy to put together the reason why.
KYTV
Springfield gas prices dropping; experts say will likely increase in fall and winter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices have fallen for more than 90 straight days. AAA reeports the price at the pump dropped seven cents in just the past week. A survey in Missouri ranked the state No. 9 on the list of the least expensive gas prices in the United States.
Liberty Utilities denies billing error as families face shut-off notices
As Liberty Utilities customers cut back on electric and water usage, they say their bills have only multiplied under the utility monopoly.
KYTV
City selects contractor for Lake Springfield Master Plan
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders are moving forward with new plans for Lake Springfield and the land near the old power plant. The city of Springfield and Springfield’s City Utilities selected the engineering and consulting firm Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly (CMT) as the Lake Springfield Master Plan consultant.
KYTV
Motorcyclist injured after crash with deer near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist from Greenfield, Mo., suffered serious injuries after a crash near Willard. Troopers identified Charles Mills as the driver in the crash on Missouri 123 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators say Mills’ motorcycle crashed into a deer. He is recovering at a Springfield hospital....
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slows traffic on I-44 near Lawrence-Jasper County lines
NEAR SARCOXIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving semis on I-44 west of Springfield Saturday evening. The crash happened near mile-marker 34 near Sarcoxie around 5:30 p.m. The injury crash involved two tractor-trailers. One of the tractor-trailers caught fire. The semis blocked the eastbound...
Community reacts to electric scooters in Springfield
E-scooter parking areas will be marked with green areas saying, "scooter parking only". Today, we have seen many people downtown enjoying the weather and zooming by on the new bird scooters.
