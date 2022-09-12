ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes (AKA Kayce Dutton) Confirms He’s Working On A Country Album

By Casey Young
 4 days ago

The Kayce Dutton music era is officially upon us.

Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes, AKA Kayce Dutton, confirmed in an interview with Country Living that he’s currently in the process of working on a country album.

During an explanation about why he always carries around an acoustic guitar, he slipped in there that he’s actually been working on an album:

“The first place I moved after Ohio was New York City. Having a drum set in New York is impossible—your neighbors would kill you—so I got a guitar and started teaching myself chords.

It’s been a part of my life ever since. If I have an acting gig, I always have a guitar. And not just because I’m working on an album.

It’s always been a little buddy that I can take around anywhere. It’s somewhere to put some of that energy when you’re in a new place and don’t know what else to do.”

The only thing that could make Kayce Dutton, rugged Montana cowboy and ex-Navy SEAL, any hotter is him singing country music… I don’t know if I’m fully prepared for this next endeavor of his.

Luke announced back in January that he had plans to really jump into country music , and he’s currently working with the management team of Midland, Hailey Whitters, and even his Yellowstone buddy Ryan Bingham.

In April of this year, songwriter Jessi Alexander shared a photo of herself with Luke and another writer in Ben Hayslip, saying that they had a writing session together :

He’s also written with the great Brent Cobb , so with writers like them helping pen some tunes, I have to imagine they’ll be pretty damn good.

In the Country Living feature, Luke also recalled growing up listening to the most iconic legends to ever make country music, like Johnny, Waylon, Willie and Merle.

So if that is any indication of the direction, or maybe inspiration, for Luke’s forthcoming record, then I think it will definitely be something to look forward to:

“Church music was the first music in my life. My dad was a pastor, and I was at church three days a week. I was the church drummer starting at age 9.

From there, my dad listened to Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard—all of those old-school outlaw country guys.

We would always play that on boys’ trips. It’s what got me into country music.”

I honestly can’t wait to hear what he has up his sleeve… it might just be the country album we never knew we needed.

And if we’re really, really lucky, maybe we’ll even get a little tour in between his filming schedule for Yellowstone . Season 5 of the hit Paramount show is set to premiere in a special two-hour event on Sunday on November 13th .

And Yellowstone fans actually dug up an old Luke Grimes song called “Restless Road,” a song written for the 2012 pilot episode of a show called Outlaw Country.

FX passed on the show, but ended up airing it as a stand-alone movie:

The Yellowstone Season 5 teaser trailer:

