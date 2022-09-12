Afternoon gunshots in Cambridge under investigation
Police closed two Cambridgeport streets and recovered several bullet casings in the area.
Gunfire rang out in broad daylight in Cambridge Sunday afternoon, police said.
Shortly after 1 p.m., police closed Market and Windsor Streets surrounding an area where bullet casings were found. No injuries were reported.
“We don’t believe this to be a random event,” Jeremy Warnick, the director of communications for Cambridge police told Boston.com.
No arrests have been made, Warnick said, and the event remains under investigation.
