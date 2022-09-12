ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death

By Kelsey Jones
 4 days ago
NORFOLK, Va.— It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.

Sunday was a day of fun for many here but the focus is to remember a life, friends tell News 3 was taken too soon. But they're remembering him through a corn hole tournament.

"The world was definitely a safer place with him in it," said Gray Livingston, a close friend of Murphy.

"We lost an amazing soul. His name was Tyler Murphy on July 5th in a horrific accident, and Gray was like a second dad to him. He was a big part of our corn hole community," said Carrie Graven, a close friend of Murphy.

Tyler Murphy was a Navy Chief Petty Officer . His friends tell News 3 that he devoted his life to protecting others. He was just 40 years old when he died. Police said he got into a fight, then was fatally injured in what is believed to be an intentional crash on Shore Drive.

"When I die, I'm like I don't want to be forgotten. I don't want Murphy to be forgotten," said Mike Hopkins, a close friend of Murphy.

Mike Hopkins organized a corn hole tournament in memory of Murphy. His friends tell us it was a big hobby of his that he loved.

"Lots of spectators in addition to the 80 players that signed up for the tournament. We had over $3,160 that we were able to donate to the Navy Seal Foundation," said Livingston.

Livingston said the Navy Seal Foundation played a big role in helping Murphy's family at the time of his death.

"Taking a life from a community is just not ever okay, it doesn't matter what the situation is. Life is important and he will never be a part of ours anymore," said Friends.

Friends are now making it their mission to make sure Murphy's name and military achievements are never forgotten.

"Somebody suggested earlier that we should make this an annual event so we can remember him every year and that's what we're going to do 1000%," said friends of Murphy.

