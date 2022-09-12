Read full article on original website
Metro News
MEC This Week – “Lucky Number Four”
Travis Jones and Taylor Kennedy are back with another episode of MEC This Week. The guys are joined by Quinn Sanders, University of Charleston head football coach, and Shon Stephens, West Liberty defensive back. Travis and Taylor talked with Coach Sanders about UC’s four overtime game against Fairmont State last...
Metro News
Ground zero flag displayed in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A flag raised at ground zero following the Sept. 11 attacks was brought to West Virginia on Wednesday, where it was raised above a Charleston Fire Department station. West Virginia Patriot Guard Riders transported the flag from Beckley to Charleston to display the flag at Station...
Metro News
Investiture ceremony for Marshall’s Smith set for Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Investiture Ceremony for Marshall University President Brad D. Smith is set for Friday in front of his colleagues at Marshall and around the state. Smith, a Marshall alumnus and former CEO of Intuit, began his time as president in January. The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the Third Avenue Lawn of the Morrow Library.
Metro News
The Oracle of Omaha Finds Almost Heaven
Governor Jim Justice has announced yet another major green energy economic development project in West Virginia. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, is buying the old Ravenswood Aluminum plant site in Jackson County, where it will build a large solar farm to generate renewable electricity for industrial customers. (The company is contracting with American Electric Power to provide back-up.)
Metro News
NGK plans to modify Kanawha County plant to produce after-market spark plugs
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Japanese auto parts manufacturer is making plans to expand its West Virginia operations. Pocatalico-based NGK Spark Plugs received approval Thursday from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority to help finance the expansion with up to $20 million in revenue bonds for what’s called Project Cardinal.
Metro News
Perceived threat in Jackson County turned out not to be legit
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Parents getting their children ready for school in Jackson County Wednesday morning received an unsettling phone call. It was a recorded statement from Superintendent Will Hosaflook indicating a credible threat had been discovered on social media and to expect an increased level of police presence in the school system.
Metro News
Bumble bee is the newest hurdle for Corridor H development
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Highway Officials say the focus to finish Corridor H continues to be hampered by various delay tactics. State Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston gave lawmakers an update on the project during interim committee meetings in Charleston this week. According to Wriston, his agency recently had a sit down conversation with the Director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service along with U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the stretch of highway from Parsons to Davis.
Metro News
Huntington man charged with murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A Huntington man has been charged with murder and concealment of a body in connection to one woman’s death. According to the Huntington Police Department, Peter Vanmaasdamm, 31, faces charges for the death of 46-year-old Mary Deel, of Huntington. Authorities said her body was found near railroad tracks in the 300 block of 7th Avenue on Sept. 9.
Metro News
Ravenswood, Jackson County area feels energy around the Berkshire Hathaway investment
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — There’s energy and buzz around Ravenswood, Jackson County and the Mid-Ohio Valley following the recent announcement of a property investment by Berkshire Hathaway. The multinational giant led headed by Warren Buffett has purchased the former site of Century Aluminum in Ravenswood, the West Virginia Economic...
Metro News
State targets 21 schools for comprehensive help after Balanced Scorecard results
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly two dozen West Virginia public schools have been identified as needing additional state resources following the results of the 2022 Balanced Scorecard. The scorecard for all schools was released during Wednesday’s state Board of Education meeting. The list of schools that will receive CSI...
Metro News
State education officials continue to get calls about WVEIS 2.0
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says he’s been “worn out” by the number of phone calls he’s received complaining about problems with the Department of Education’s WVEIS 2.0. “It’s gotten so bad that I now refer to it as...
Metro News
Berkshire Hathaway company to produce titanium aerospace products in Jackson County
Berkshire Hathaway, the giant headed by Warren Buffett, is the company making a major investment on Jackson County property. Members of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority formally agreed to sell the former site of Century Aluminum to Berkshire Hathaway Energy during a meeting this morning, publicly stating the company’s name for the first time.
Metro News
Monongalia County Commission opposes Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Citing a loss of local control over funding sources, the Monongalia County Commission has adopted a resolution opposing the state constitutional amendment that would grant the legislature authority to make changes to personal property and business inventory taxes. West Virginia voters will consider the proposal –...
Metro News
Staffing vacancies in jails, prisons ‘number one focus’ of Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There are over 1,000 vacancies in the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jeff Sandy, the Cabinet Secretary for the state Department of Homeland Security told lawmakers on Monday. Sandy and Brad Douglas, the acting commissioner of the state Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation discussed the...
