Beloit Sky Carp end season early following two rainouts

By By Daily News staff
 4 days ago

APPLETON, Wis.—It was Mother Nature who took the last two games of the 2022 Beloit Sky Carp’s season as Saturday and Sunday’s contests were canceled due to rain.

With both Beloit and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers out of playoff contention, neither game will be made up.

The Sky Carp didn’t know it, but they lost the last game of the year on Friday as they were edged by Wisconsin 6-5.

Jake Walters started for Beloit, and allowed a solo home run to Eduardo Garcia to start the second inning. An error and an RBI single made it a three-run inning.

Beloit answered with an RBI single from Dalvy Rosario and a wacky bases-loaded double play, with a throwing error, made it a 3-3 tie.

Beloit built a 5-3 lead, but for the fourth time in four games a three-run eighth inning was the fatal blow for the Sky Carp.

Federico Polanco was the only Sky Carp with more than one hit, finishing with three.

Beloit finishes 31-33 in the second half and third in the Midwest West after going 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Sky Carp went 62-67 overall, and that record marks the franchise’s best record since the Snappers were 69-69 in 2018.

