Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Armed burglary suspect flees after resident holds him at gunpoint; Surrenders to K9 Unit
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – Boone County Deputies arrested a man who they say entered a residence with a large knife with the intent to burglarize the occupants. At around 12:30 p.m. on September 13, a caller alerted Boone County Dispatch regarding a burglary in progress. The 911 caller stated...
Man arrested after report of burglary with knife east of Columbia
Deputies arrested a man who might have been impaired by drugs or alcohol after he walked into a home with a knife east of Columbia on Tuesday, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The post Man arrested after report of burglary with knife east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Large amount of cocaine discovered during early morning bust in Sedalia
Numerous drug and weapon charges are pending against a Sedalia man following an early morning drug bust. The Sedalia Police Department reports it served a search warrant around 6 a.m. this morning at a home in the 300 block of W. 5th Street as part of an ongoing drug investigation.
kjluradio.com
Fulton teen seriously injured while walking on highway in extreme NE Missouri
A Fulton teenager is seriously injured when he’s hit by a car while walking on a highway in the northeast tip of Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Austin Holtke, 19, was walking on Highway 136, a mile east of Kahoka in Clark County, just after midnight this morning, when he was hit by a car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmmo.com
HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY
A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
Suspect arrested in Columbia street shooting
A man suspected of shooting another man on a Columbia street last month has been booked into the Boone County Jail. The post Suspect arrested in Columbia street shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder
Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
KMZU
Columbia man accused of a shooting last month turns himself in
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Columbia man accused of shooting a driver inside their vehicle last month has turned himself in. Prosecutors have charged 50-year-old Jeffrey D. Tubbs with first degree assault, three counts armed criminal action, and two counts unlawful use of a weapon. This follows an incident in which Tubbs allegedly forcefully stopped a vehicle and shot the driver several times, according to the Columbia Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
939theeagle.com
Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in; jailed without bond
A Columbia shooting suspect that detectives have been searching for two weeks has turned himself in. 50-year-old Jeffrey Tubbs turned himself in to the Boone County jail. He’s charged with six felonies for the August 31 daytime shooting on Old Highway 63 near Westlake Ace that seriously injured another motorist. The motorist who was shot exchanged gunfire with Tubbs in the middle of Old Highway 63, with traffic in the area.
Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash
A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Callaway County man seriously injured in rollover crash near Boonville
A Holts Summit man suffers serious injuries when he rolls his pickup truck in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Cornelison, 36, was driving on I-70, just east of Boonville, on Wednesday afternoon when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says the front of Cornelison’s truck struck an embankment, then overturned multiple times.
krcgtv.com
Man shot early Saturday morning, in stable condition at Columbia hospital
A man was taken to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound. In a press release, Columbia Police say the shooting happened Saturday at 3:15 am in the 1800 block of Holly Avenue. The man was in stable condition. Police did not release information about the possible shooter. Anyone with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc17news.com
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
kjluradio.com
Eldon man sentenced to probation for breaking into house in Cole County, stealing car
An Eldon man is sentenced to probation after breaking into a house and running from deputies in Cole County. Jesse Scott, 33, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest Tuesday. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces 10 years in prison.
kjluradio.com
Car-semi crash near Fortuna sends KC woman to hospital with serious injuries
A Kansas City woman suffers serious injuries when the car she’s riding in sideswipes a semi in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened Tuesday evening on Highway 5, just north of Fortuna. April Stillman, 31, of KC, was riding with George Simon, 39, also of KC, when Simon attempted to pass the semi, only to discover oncoming traffic. When Simon attempted to swerve back into his lane, he struck the semi’s driver side. Simon’s car then traveled off the road and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Benton County man turns himself in for 2019 murder
A Benton County man turns himself in and confesses to the murder of another Benton County man. Caleb Self, 24, of Cole Camp, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Matthew Reyburn, 24, of Lincoln. Self is being held without bond and has a hearing scheduled on September 20.
abc17news.com
Committee meets with Columbia police to discuss traffic stops that resulted in no action
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the 2021 Attorney General’s Missouri Vehicle Stops Report, 184 drivers pulled over were released with no action in Columbia last year. “Essentially that means that a stop was conducted where the driver did not receive a ticket, did not receive a written warning, or was not taken into custody for an arrest,” Lieutenant Clint Sinclair with the Columbia Police Department said.
Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia
A man was shot early this morning in Columbia. Police are saying he is stable. The post Man injured in early morning shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced to prison for burglarizing car wash
A Sedalia man is headed to prison for allegedly burglarizing the same car wash twice in one day. Walter Nicholson, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of felony stealing last week. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. Nicholson was arrested in July...
Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock
Police on Monday identified the man whose body was pulled from underneath an Osage Beach dock last week. The post Police identify man whose body was found under Lake of the Ozarks dock appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0