Maria Sharapova has been retired from tennis since 2020, but that doesn’t mean she totally out of the game. Last week during New York Fashion Week, the athlete and entrepreneur sat down with fashion journalist Laura Brown, as part of the Glam Slam event series, the joint venture between IMG and Spring Studios in partnership with Chase Sapphire, to talk about the sport and style. There, Sharapova spoke about rising tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff, as well as the Williams sisters. Sharapova and Serena Williams have had a long and compelling history as competitors, with Serena taking an 18-2 record...
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Atletico Madrid captain Koke has said Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior can expect "trouble" in Sunday's derby if he performs his trademark dancing celebration after scoring. The Brazil international has attracted criticism from rival fans and players for instances of showboating and his dance moves when celebrating, which some consider...
U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick topped the leaderboard while Rory McIlroy impressed in the first round of the Italian Open at the Marco Simone club, which will host next year's Ryder Cup. Four-time major champion McIlroy holed out an approach shot for an eagle en route to a 4-under 67.
