ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

Oklahoma high school football: Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon dies at 71

By Hallie Hart, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

Jim Dixon, the renowned coach who was in his 48th year leading Sulphur High School’s football team, died Sunday evening at age 71.

Dixon spent the past week in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center after experiencing a health emergency. Corey Cole, the athletic director who stepped in Friday as interim head coach, said he received hundreds of calls and text messages from people who cared about Dixon.

Dixon had an expansive network in Oklahoma’s high school sports community, but he spent his entire head coaching career at one school.

“There’s probably not a life in Sulphur that had ever been associated with Sulphur football that did not have the impact of Jim Dixon in the last 50 years,” said close friend Mike Snyder, Seminole’s longtime coach. “It didn’t matter whether you was a fan, a former player or a team that he coached against. He had that impact.”

Dixon, a Marlow High School graduate, joined Sulphur’s staff in 1973.

“Two years later, they moved me up to head coach, and I'm sure I wasn't ready at 24 years old,” Dixon told The Oklahoman in a 2010 interview.

'It's a family reunion': Why Millwood-Douglass Soul Bowl is more than just a football game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DvJwp_0hrQjcLE00

But he stayed and gained recognition as a coaching legend, guiding the Bulldogs to state titles in 2002 and 2004.

In 2001, Dixon was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was added to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

As the accolades piled up, Dixon’s loyalties remained with Sulphur. He told The Oklahoman he had job interviews in the 1980s and received an offer elsewhere, but he decided against leaving.

“I just thank the Lord I hung in and decided to stay here, where I was kind of raised as a coach,” Dixon said in the 2010 interview.

Dixon rarely missed a game at Sulphur, but in 2004, at age 53, he dealt with encephalitis and had a “minor seizure.” Assistant Jeff Nye was the interim coach then.

Dixon recovered and continued coaching for 17 more seasons.

In late July, he and Snyder spoke together as “coaching legends” at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic in Tulsa.

“Because that was my last face-to-face contact with him, that’s something I’m going to remember more than anything,” Snyder said. “And I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be there with him then.”

This year, Dixon guided the Bulldogs through their season opener but was in a hospital during the Week 2 game, a win against rival Davis .

The Bulldogs played for Dixon on Friday night, Cole said.

“We just wanted to go out and represent the brand of football that he’s always created here,” Cole said. “And that’s physical, tough, gritty, grind it out, work hard, physical football.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon dies at 71

Comments / 0

Related
piedmontnewsonline.com

Wood takes unofficial visit to OU

Piedmont’s Cannon Wood had a busy weekend. Wood on Friday night helped Piedmont to a 28-13 win at Blanchard, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns while also anchoring the middle of the ‘Cats defense at linebacker. Then on Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior took an unofficial visit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Sulphur, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Sulphur, OK
Sports
City
Seminole, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sulphur High School#Ou Medical Center#Marlow High School#Bulldogs
KXII.com

Toddler flown to hospital after crash

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - A 2-year-old child was flown to the hospital after a crash in Seminole Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on OK-3E / EW1190 RD approximately 2 miles north of Seminole at around 8:46 a.m. Troopers said 28-year-old Laura Harrison was headed westbound on...
SEMINOLE, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman Public Schools superintendent claims district 'has not banned any books' in response to scrutiny of HB 1775

The Norman Public Schools superintendent responded to community concerns regarding House Bill 1775 and said NPS has not banned books in a Tuesday statement. During the Monday school board meeting, roughly six NPS parents and Norman community members said student resources are restricted in classrooms due to HB 1775, which bans schools from knowingly or unknowingly teaching that a person, because of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News On 6

Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month. Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms. The teacher was suspended...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
KOCO

Norman police vehicle, Noble Public Schools bus involved in crash

NORMAN, Okla. — A police department vehicle and a school bus were involved in a crash early Monday morning in Norman. Around 6:10 a.m., police learned of a crash near 60th Avenue Southeast and Etowah Road. Police said a marked Norman Police Department vehicle and an empty Noble Public Schools bus were involved in the crash.
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
KOCO

Woman walking along I-35 in Norman dies after being hit by car

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman walking along Interstate 35 in Norman died after being hit by a car, authorities said. Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, authorities received welfare calls about a woman walking on I-35. They said two drivers were able to avoid her, but a third vehicle struck her near Indian Hills Road.
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy