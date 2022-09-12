Oklahoma high school football: Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon dies at 71

Jim Dixon, the renowned coach who was in his 48th year leading Sulphur High School’s football team, died Sunday evening at age 71.

Dixon spent the past week in the intensive care unit at OU Medical Center after experiencing a health emergency. Corey Cole, the athletic director who stepped in Friday as interim head coach, said he received hundreds of calls and text messages from people who cared about Dixon.

Dixon had an expansive network in Oklahoma’s high school sports community, but he spent his entire head coaching career at one school.

“There’s probably not a life in Sulphur that had ever been associated with Sulphur football that did not have the impact of Jim Dixon in the last 50 years,” said close friend Mike Snyder, Seminole’s longtime coach. “It didn’t matter whether you was a fan, a former player or a team that he coached against. He had that impact.”

Dixon, a Marlow High School graduate, joined Sulphur’s staff in 1973.

“Two years later, they moved me up to head coach, and I'm sure I wasn't ready at 24 years old,” Dixon told The Oklahoman in a 2010 interview.

But he stayed and gained recognition as a coaching legend, guiding the Bulldogs to state titles in 2002 and 2004.

In 2001, Dixon was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame. In 2017, he was added to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

As the accolades piled up, Dixon’s loyalties remained with Sulphur. He told The Oklahoman he had job interviews in the 1980s and received an offer elsewhere, but he decided against leaving.

“I just thank the Lord I hung in and decided to stay here, where I was kind of raised as a coach,” Dixon said in the 2010 interview.

Dixon rarely missed a game at Sulphur, but in 2004, at age 53, he dealt with encephalitis and had a “minor seizure.” Assistant Jeff Nye was the interim coach then.

Dixon recovered and continued coaching for 17 more seasons.

In late July, he and Snyder spoke together as “coaching legends” at the Oklahoma Coaches Association Clinic in Tulsa.

“Because that was my last face-to-face contact with him, that’s something I’m going to remember more than anything,” Snyder said. “And I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be there with him then.”

This year, Dixon guided the Bulldogs through their season opener but was in a hospital during the Week 2 game, a win against rival Davis .

The Bulldogs played for Dixon on Friday night, Cole said.

“We just wanted to go out and represent the brand of football that he’s always created here,” Cole said. “And that’s physical, tough, gritty, grind it out, work hard, physical football.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma high school football: Longtime Sulphur coach Jim Dixon dies at 71