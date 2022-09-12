Gisele Bundchen Tweets Support of Husband Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay opened the 2022 NFL season on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Much speculation has swirled around Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen recently.

NFL pundits and gossip columnists have wondered what the dynamic is between the two, especially considering the break Brady took away from the team during the preseason.

Brady initially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 . Forty days after that, on March 13, Brady announced he would indeed return to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

Bündchen took to Twitter on Sunday evening to wish Brady and his teammates well in their season opener at Dallas. Simultaneously, she might have been telling rumormongers to stay out of the couple’s personal lives.

Regardless, Bündchen likely is happy to hear that Brady is expected to retire for real after the 2022 season .

