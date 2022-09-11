Read full article on original website
Dealmakers, investors descend on Singapore for high-profile conferences
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Dealmakers, fund managers and CEOs are flocking to Singapore for a slew of high-profile conferences this month, as the city-state burnishes its credentials as a major global financial centre.
Marketmind: Unstoppable dollar
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Disagreement over interest rate increases is discernible. Two ECB policymakers gave diverging views about the size of future rate hikes, pointing to some dissension over whether last week's unprecedented 75 basis points rise should be repeated. read more.
CEO Talks: Seiya Nakamura on Wholesaler as Brand Developer, Talent Incubation, and Coming to America
Seiya Nakamura has spent the past eight years building his namesake sales and brand consultancy agency in Paris, Tokyo, Hong Hong, and Shanghai, and formed alliances with major venture capital firms to help the brands they invested in scale in the Asian market and beyond. Its partnership with the Italian fashion showroom 247, which saw 247 acquiring a 46 percent stake in the Tokyo-based showroom earlier this year, enables Seiya Nakamura 2.24 to gradually create a global sales network, expanding its footprint to Milan. More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYDaniel...
