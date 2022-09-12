ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Comments / 8

Dusty
4d ago

I'll never forget the bulldog killing one that had caught a chicken in the yard 🤣👌. she also killed 4 hawks and at least 2 owls for the same reason. they would land on the chicken and before they could take back off she was shaking them like rag dolls 😏

Reply
7
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Lifestyle
Whiskey Riff

Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him

Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Canada Goose#Birdgevity#Fox
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Drone Captures Footage of Moment Florida Man Attacked By 12-Foot Alligator in Lake

Oldsmar firefighter Juan Carlos La Verde recently survived an attack from a 12-foot alligator on Lake Thonotosassa, and the drone footage from the incident has been released. La Verde was filming a promotional video of himself swimming while preparing for a triathlon. The drone footage shows the lake from above and La Verde swimming. Directly in front of him, the alligator motors in his direction. Then, a slight struggle, and La Verde swims back to shore.
OLDSMAR, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video

What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Denali National Park Rangers Capture Pics of Extremely ‘Rare’ Creature

Rangers at Denali National Park in Alaska recently shared photos of a rare animal sighting they had in the park. On Saturday, the park posted two photos on Facebook that officials had taken of two rarely seen wolverines. These little guys are so slippery and elusive that even park rangers rarely, if ever, see them. But, they were spotted this weekend, and the rangers managed to snap a few photos before the critters disappeared again.
Q 105.7

New York State Man Finds THIS Creature Outside! What Is It?

I think there are definitely stages of being an animal lover. There are, of course, people who love dogs, cats, and traditional pets. Go deeper and there are the people who love opossums, mice, and critters that make other people squirm. Then there are the Steve Irwins, who will love any animal no matter how utterly horrifying and nightmarish they are.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy