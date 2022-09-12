ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

CBS 46

21-year-old woman reported missing in Jonesboro, last seen Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 21-year-old woman has been missing in Jonesboro since Sunday and the Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her. An alert was issued for Yasmin Janee’ Travick Wednesday afternoon. Police said Travick was last seen wearing a black polo...
JONESBORO, GA
CBS 46

1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
CBS 46

9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 9-1-1 call has been released in the moments after a fatal August shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. A woman is heard calling 9-1-1 saying there had just been a shooting. The woman says the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units at the Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

32-year-old with multiple medical issues reported missing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man who has multiple serious medical issues. According to officials, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 10:02 am at his residence at 637 Antietam Dr. That is a group home for behavioral disorders. Lichtenstadter...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who live in Hampton Glen and others in the surrounding neighborhoods have all stepped in to memorialize Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. The community wants one thing to be known and that is that they will always have respect for public servants. Megahn...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder. 39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.
LOGANVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man missing for over 2 weeks last seen in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a 58-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks. Officials say 58-year-old William Turner was last seen around Sept. 1 in the area of Turner Church Road in McDonough. Police have not released a...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CBS 46

DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell Police are investigating whether a man was beaten and left for dead in the Roswell Area Park. They’re calling it a potential assault because they have yet to interview the victim. The man’s injuries are so bad that he can’t give police a statement as to what happened.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
DOUGLASVILLE, GA

