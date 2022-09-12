Read full article on original website
CBS 46
21-year-old woman reported missing in Jonesboro, last seen Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 21-year-old woman has been missing in Jonesboro since Sunday and the Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find her. An alert was issued for Yasmin Janee’ Travick Wednesday afternoon. Police said Travick was last seen wearing a black polo...
CBS 46
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people were shot during an incident in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road SE near Hutchens Road SE in southeast Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police Department, one of the gunshot victims has died. The condition of the other victim is unknown. Police are investigating two...
CBS 46
9-1-1 call released in the fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 9-1-1 call has been released in the moments after a fatal August shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Atlanta. A woman is heard calling 9-1-1 saying there had just been a shooting. The woman says the shooting happened inside one of the apartment units at the Camden Vantage Apartments in northeast Atlanta.
CBS 46
32-year-old with multiple medical issues reported missing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police have requested the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old man who has multiple serious medical issues. According to officials, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 10:02 am at his residence at 637 Antietam Dr. That is a group home for behavioral disorders. Lichtenstadter...
1 dead, 1 injured in drive-by shooting outside gas station; 3 shooters on the run, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead and another is injured after a double shooting at a busy gas station in southeast Atlanta Thursday morning. Police said the shootings happened on the 3000 block of Jonesboro Road around 10:30 a.m. Channel 2 Action News was the first local television station...
CBS 46
Neighbors memorialize Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People who live in Hampton Glen and others in the surrounding neighborhoods have all stepped in to memorialize Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. The community wants one thing to be known and that is that they will always have respect for public servants. Megahn...
78-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia last seen Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rosa Elia Jackson, 78, walked away from the Gardenias Assisted-Living Center at 75 Dutchtown...
CBS 46
Loganville man arrested in connection with mother’s murder
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Loganville man has been charged with one count of felony murder after he was arrested in connection with his mother’s murder. 39-year-old Christopher Pino is accused of killing 61-year-old Tresa Slate after she was found unresponsive at her home. Detectives also discovered Pino had an outstanding warrant from Virginia for theft.
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting at Scottdale apartment complex sends one person to hospital
SCOTTDALE, Ga. - A person was found shot at an apartment complex in Scottdale. DeKalb County police say they got the call around 12:30 a.m. about a shooting on Hatton Drive. When they got to the scene, officers say they found the person suffering from a gunshot wound. A neighbor...
fox5atlanta.com
Man missing for over 2 weeks last seen in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help finding a 58-year-old man who has been missing for over two weeks. Officials say 58-year-old William Turner was last seen around Sept. 1 in the area of Turner Church Road in McDonough. Police have not released a...
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Teenager steals car, leads police on chase in Clayton County, officers say
MORROW, Ga. — A teenager who tried lying about his age is now in police custody. Officers say 19-year-old Elijah Brownlee stole in car in Morrow. License plate cameras in the area spotted the stolen car. An officer in the area later saw the stolen car on Jonesboro Road and tried stopping him.
Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Fernando...
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
Police: Victims stabbed, shot at separate Atlanta Waffle Houses within 4 hours
One man was stabbed and another shot in separate incidents at two Waffle Houses six miles apart Tuesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
CBS 46
Gwinnett police officer charged after killing person in crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Gwinnett police officer has been charged after killing a motorist in a car crash. Michael Brady struck a moped with his patrol car on McEver Road early Sept. 9, injuring the driver. The moped driver was taken to the hospital and died of their injuries the next day. Brady stated he was looking at the patrol car’s mobile data terminal at the time of the crash.
CBS 46
Man found with severe head trauma in Roswell park
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell Police are investigating whether a man was beaten and left for dead in the Roswell Area Park. They’re calling it a potential assault because they have yet to interview the victim. The man’s injuries are so bad that he can’t give police a statement as to what happened.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall. Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall. According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County police looking for man accused of breaking into cars around McDonough area
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police officers are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man they say broke into a car and stole various items from it at the Sticky Cactus in the McDonough area. Police provided surveillance photos of the unidentified man entering a parked...
